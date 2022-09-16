Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan presidents discuss tense border situation, agree on demarcation action

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon (Kabar) holding talks in Samarkand

BISHKEK: A cease-fire appeared remains shaky in the restive border area between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan where reportedly almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated.

However, high hopes for full cease-fire and peace are emerging after Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon met on the sidelines of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Kyrgyzstan’s press secretary of the head of state Erbol Sultanbaev said that the sides discussed the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, Kabar News Agency said.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to instruct the relevant structures to cease fire and withdraw forces and assets from the line of contact.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov will work on the spot, a commission is created to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident.

An agreement was also reached on accelerating the work of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border.

Earlier, the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported that the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the Batken region continues to be tense.

Fierce clashes took place in the Leilek and Batken regions, the service said in a statement carried by Kabar.

“The units of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, stationed in the Batken region, have sufficient forces and means to conduct combat operations and repel the aggression of the Tajik side,” the sarvice said.

“The armed conflict on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was once again provoked by the Tajik side.”

According to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan on September 8 started to transfer its special forces to the Vorukh enclave.

“They also prepared firing positions near the conditional state border line. On September 14, at 8 a.m., the Tajik side showed armed aggression in the Bulak-Bashi area and used firearms and mortars to shell in five directions, including Samarkendek village.”

An armed attack on Kyrgyzstan was also carried out by unidentified bearded men in black military uniforms without insignia, presumably mercenary fighters, the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security added.

“Today, September 16, the Tajik side again began shelling the border detachments of Kyrgyzstan and the positions of the Kyrgyz side in the areas of Eki-Tash, Chir-Dobo and Kum-Mazar and Orto-Boz.”

Kabar reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic “handed a note of protest regarding the illegal and destructive actions of the Tajik border guards.”

“Kyrgyzstan calls on the Tajik side to cease fire and direct all efforts to de-escalate the armed conflict and maintain peace and stability on the jointly guarded border,” the report said.

The Health Ministry said that 31 people were hospitalized as a result of the conflict. They suffered from various injuries and according to operational data, the number of injures reached 42.

Tajikistan officials said that the clash was started by Kyrgyzstan when Kyrgyz border guards opened unprovoked gun and mortar fire on their outpost.

They said on border guard was killed and another two were injured.