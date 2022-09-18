Baku: Creative meeting with Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

By Eldar Akhadov

BAKU: A meeting was held at the Russian House on September 17 with the famous Egyptian poet and writer Ashraf Aboul-Yazid and Co-Chairman of the Literary Council of the Assembly of Peoples of Eurasia (ANE), honorary member of the Writers’ Union of Azerbaijan, Russian writer Eldar Akhadov.

Ashraf Aboul-Yazid is the founder of the Silk Road literary series and the author of the encyclopedia on the Silk Road countries published by the Library of Alexandria.

He is the president of Asia Journalist Association, the winner of the Korean Manhae Grand Prize in Literature and the golden laureate of the Eurasia Festivals Festival LiFFt, which was held last year in Istanbul.

Ashraf’s poems and novels have been translated into all major languages of the world, and now into Russian. He is also the first translator of the poetry of the classic Tatar literature Gabdulla Tukaybinto Arabic, including such works as “Shurale” and “Goat and Sheep”.

Ashraf Aboul-Yazid presented his first book in Russian, “A Street in Cairo”, translated by Eldar Akhadov and published in “the Silk Road Literature Series”.

Within the framework of the event, a teleconference was held with the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Egypt (Cairo) Marat Gatin and a member of the General Council of the Assembly of Peoples of Eurasia, the Head of the International Literary Movement LiFFt Margarita Almukhametova (Margarita Al).

Those present were able to hear poems performed by the author and translator and ask the poets questions about their work. After the event, everyone received autographed books by both writers.