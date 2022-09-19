The guy loved conference and you may hearing off their fans
There is certainly good Cuneiform Electronic Collection Initiative (CDLI), paid of the College or university regarding Ca from the Los angeles and Max Planck Institute to the History of Science
|One of the Frequently Asked Questions I received in email from Sitchin fans is in regards to where they can learn more about Cuneiform writing, including where they can learn to read it for themselves and where tablets can be accessed. The other related question is about where did Zecharia Sitchin learn cuneiform himself? On the latter, I can only speculate. In an era that pre-dated the internet, he was in the right part of the world to learn about these subjects and to visit ancient sites. Later, he made a point to travel and to lead tours to see artifacts in person.
Now, on the web many years, I found particular fascinating information regarding-line within just minutes regarding lookin. Its webpages is Backlinks on the site allows you to examine information in which cuneiform pills are located, look at the pills, view transliterations of the tablets. etcetera.
The menu of who’s whom from inside the cuneiform, the fresh colleges those individuals folks have started affiliated with, as well as the list of range locations together with her promote an answer to “where to discover”. I hope it will help all of you interested in learning so much more and you will seeing yourself from the cuneiform. If you were perhaps not smart, thinking, and you will desperate to discover more, you will not want to consider work out-of Zecharia Sitchin. It is the one common bond all over gender, many years, religion, studies, income height, source, and nationality, or other activities that define anybody, that i can also be feature to all or any regarding his admirers. You’re a highly diverse population group!
|Into the Memoriam A-year Has gone by
We tune in to regarding a lot of his admirers just like the I still care for this website. I am hoping to be able to reply to your concerns or even drive you on the the newest answers if i am not able to answer myself. Whenever i have the go out, I’ll article the list of guides inside for every words, because the unnecessary people keeps inquired about you to. I will in addition try to obtain info getting training cuneiform and you can if you don’t after the collectively in certain of the academic activities regarding Zecharia’s website.
For everyone people it has been a sad seasons as well. Some of you miss an individual friend; some of you enjoys missed the opportunity to see Zecharia inside individual and to sense personal their laughs, their humble attitude, along with his high intelligence and enthusiasm. Their possibilities to interact with your within conferences leftover him going. No sooner got one skills started accomplished than simply xpress he was planning the next you to. So it passion for his functions is section of exactly what aided him to call home a long productive lives.
We’re proposing you to definitely October 9 draw a good Sitchin Education Date yearly, in which we consider Zecharia, and you can show a bit of his education with individuals around us all. Remaining Zecharia’s details real time is actually leftover in order to united states today, and so i promise might consider honoring Zecharia Sitchin for every single October 9.
|October 9 – Annual Sitchin Studies Day
Some more a year ago, whenever you are Zecharia Sitchin is hectic evaluating, writing and you will forging in the future toward Nin.Puabi Deity from Ur Genome opportunity, they turned extremely hard having him to walk. Soon, what you he was very active performing (actually on age ninety!) concerned an unexpected stop — he was clinically determined to have the past start of prostate disease. Inside not totally all small months, toward day out-of , the guy remaining you and you will moved gracefully to their second journey. It absolutely was a sad big date.