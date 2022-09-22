Hi, I’m very interested in adding a seagrass wrasse (N

Hi, I’m very interested in adding a seagrass wrasse (N

Seagrass Wrasse compatibility?

macrolepidotus) to my 225 gallon tank (with 90 gallon sump) and am concerned about its compatibility with some of my other inhabitants. Some say that the fish is reef safe, others say it is not, but all say it likes to bury in the sand at night. My tank currently houses a niger trigger, Naso, Sailfin, and regal tangs (one each), a Foxface, a pair of maroon clowns and a pair of percula clowns, a bluespot jawfish, a convict blenny, and a huge pig of a mandarin. My particular concerns are the jawfish – would hate for the wrasse to destroy his burrows – he’s a happy little guy, and the mandarin due to competition for pods. I know I’ve got an odd combination of fish, but it is the result of combining two tanks and I’ve been fortunate that everyone gets along well. I have a variety of soft corals. Would I be flirting with disaster to add Tinder Plus vs Tinder Gold comparison the wrasse? Thanks so much! Karen Re: Thanks so much for the quick reply! Beautiful fish, but more risk than I’m willing to take with my other inhabitants. Happy New Year!!

Clam eating wrasse 5/ I have noticed that my wrasse has been eyeing and attacking my clam. It has pushed its head into the siphon, causing the clam to retract. It has also nibbled at the mantle. The clam has not been opening as often, or as wide. Is this normal behavior for a wrasse, or does it sense that the clam is sick? I am thinking of catching and selling the wrasse before my clam is dead. Any suggestions?

Crazy eel? Feeders? — Hey so my eel, has gone crazy, I recently bought a 6 inch wrasse (I think) he was over an inch round, and I can’t seem to find him, is it possible for a 12 inch very thin eel, to eat such a big fish, or would it be my grouper fish, or med size lion fish’¦

I enjoy your enter in with no doubt my fish manage while the really!

Chiseltooth Wrasse/Compatibility 2/ I recently purchased a wrasse at my LFS labeled as a “Purple Wrasse”. I asked about this fish and was told it was reef safe and would only grow to about 4″. I am now almost certain that it is a juvenile Chiseltooth wrasse. My tank is 65g, how big will this fish grow and should I even attempt to keep it or return it to the LFS? They take back live fish for credit. If I can keep it, what kind of care does it need? Thanks very much, Jess Krulicki