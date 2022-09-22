Homosexual (left) and you may Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Elbert S

Battle off Santa Cruz Islands, decades accomplished by Japanese planes. Visual by John Hamilton from their book, Combat within Ocean, pg. 159.

Oct twenty-six 1942, Hornet becoming abandoned. Throughout the 900 crewmen was relocated to accompanying destroyers whenever, on 1523, Hornet took several other torpedo for her starboard side. At 1550 the transaction to help you dump watercraft is introduced.

USS Hornet (CV-8), honestly record, was abandoned of the the girl crew at about 1700 many hours, twenty six October 1942, when you look at the Battle of Santa Cruz Countries.

Reilly and you can Horace McNally

Master Parachute Rigger, Theo. Roentgen. Archer, USN, into the airline patio out-of USS Hornet (CV-8), 1942. He was on her regarding commission right up until sunk.

USS Hornet (CV-8) Loss of Step, Santa Cruz, s from the Bureau out-of Boats Battle Wreck Statement No. 31, old 8 July 1943.

This new wreckage off Hornet try included in in the bottom out of the South Pacific Sea, within the Solomon Countries, certain 17,five-hundred base (5,334 m) beneath the facial skin, from the later Paul G. Allen’s Roentgen/V Petrel.

This can be a good 60″ make of USS Hornet (CV-8) in the course of the brand new Doolittle Raid, April 1942. All of the B-25s try numbered precisely there is actually F4Fs about hangar.

Thirty Moments More Tokyo (MGM, 1944) is dependant on Lt Col James H. Doolittle’s raid with the The japanese, into the April 1942. The movie, recognized for their accurate depitcion of historical details of the newest raid and its own the means to access genuine wartime footage of the bombers in a few traveling scenes, try led of the Mervyn LeRoy. New screenplay, from the Dalton Trumbo, lies in the ebook (1943) of the same title of the Capt Ted W. Lawson (an effective pilot whom participated in the newest raid) and you may Robert Considine. The film superstars Spencer Tracy since Lieutenant Colonel Doolittle, Van Johnson due to the fact Head Lawson, Phyllis Thaxter due to the fact his partner, and you may Tim Murdock, Scott McKay, Gordon McDonald, Wear DeFore, Robert Mitchum, John R.

USS Hornet (CV-8) snap circa later 1941, following achievement, probably in the an excellent U.S. eastern shore vent. Note flight deck overhang and large crane stowed regarding the small vessel urban area. A ferry-boat and you may “Eagle Motorboat” (PE) come in the back ground.

Glance at lookin aft and to port about island away from USS Hornet (CV-8), when you are on the way on mission’s launching area. USS Vincennes (CA-44) is within the distance.

USAAF B-25B bombers tied down on the new journey deck out-of USS Hornet (CV-8), because supplier is actually en route to your mission’s introducing section. The newest planes throughout the center (next regarding the camera) are end # 40-2283. It was goal flat # 5, piloted by Master David Meters. Jones, and this attacked targets throughout the Tokyo area.

Ensign Homosexual was truly the only Battle regarding Midway aircrew survivor of USS Hornet’s Torpedo Squadron Seven

Lieutenant Colonel James H. Doolittle, USAAF, (center) with members of their trip staff and you can Chinese officials inside the Asia following 18 April 1942 assault to the Japan.

USS Hornet (CV-8) goes into Pearl Harbor, twenty-six Can get 1942. She leftover 2 days afterwards to take part in the fight regarding Midway. Shoot of Ford Area Naval Heavens Route, that have a couple routes pulling tractors parked about heart foreground.

“The brand new President of one’s All of us requires pride from inside the to provide this new Navy Cross (Posthumously) in order to Charles Age. Brannon (0-105955), Ensign, U.S. Navy (Reserve), for outrageous heroism inside operations up against the enemy when you are providing since the Airplane pilot out-of a carrier-mainly based Navy Torpedo Planes from Torpedo Squadron Eight (VT-8), embarked out-of Naval Heavens Station Halfway during the ‘Air Competition regarding Midway,’ against opponent Japanese pushes into the cuatro and you may 5 Summer 1942. In the 1st attack up against an opponent company of your own Japanese attack fleet, Ensign Brannon pushed domestic his attack when confronted with withering flame off challenger Japanese fighters and you may anti-routes forces. Because of events attendant abreast of the battle off Halfway, there is certainly no doubt he gallantly quit their existence throughout the service from his nation. Their courage and you can complete forget about having his very own personal coverage was in keeping with the greatest life of All of us Naval Provider. The guy gallantly provided their existence to have his nation.”

Ensign George H. McCuskey, into the latter’s F4F-cuatro Wildcat fighter, Summer 1942, after the Competition out of Midway. Note 7 “victory” flags coated underneath the seat. During the race, McCuskey given USS Yorktown’s Assaulting Squadron Around three.

This new “X” over the connection and CXAM radar antenna suggests where T.Roentgen. Archer was injured of the a good Japanese dive bomber into the a committing suicide assault (discover photo “020808” and you can “020809”, above).