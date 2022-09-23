Sofia is a mexican-produced actress created to your October 30, 1996

She’s this new child from Angelica Rivera and you will Jose Alberto Castro, commercially called Angelica Sofia Castro Rivera. Sofia has searched a number of tv series, and additionally Los angeles hora pico, Skimo, Teresa, Como dice este dicho, Este hotel de Los Secretos, El Dragon: Come back out-of good warrior, etcetera. Sofia is actually nominated for ‘Greatest Girls Revelation’ and greatest |The new Talent’ into tele. Which pretty women has actually stayed involved in the hollywood so you can date.

Elvia Fernandez

Elvia are an early talented North american country celebrity. The fresh new 24-year-old charm born on the February fifteen attained their admission into the business courtesy collection such as for example Los angeles https://datingmentor.org/italian-chat-rooms/ Rosa De Guadalupe (2012-2017), Los angeles Piloto (2018), Nicky Jam, etcetera. Elvia’s large split was a student in a Telemundo collection Betty en New york from inside the 2019. Elvia’s knowledge just like the a celebrity first started during the a delicate age within the fresh new Centro De Educacion Artistica off Televisa from inside the La, next dedicated to theatre acting. With the to Mexico, she wrapped upwards the girl education at Casazul from Argos College or university, where she finished an ancient dance education.

Sylvia Saenz

Saenz is actually a media personality born into the Mexico Area. The fresh new 33-year-old star born towards the January 31 features maternal Costa Rican sources. The lady is stunning, glamorous, possesses a level of 5ft 4inches having a thin body. She delved to your pretending and took off inside the suggests particularly Love Myself Once more, Like You like This, We have Everything But You, etcetera. Sylvia likewise has seemed on the safeguards of some Mexican journals because the an unit. Because of her ability, this lady has won this new minds from millions of followers towards some social media programs.

Renata Martinez

elizabeth Renata Martinez Notni, was a mexican celebrity created inside the Cuernavaca Morelos toward January dos, 1995. Renata began this lady profession by the attending CEA Infantil, a crisis school for children focus on because of the Televisa Mexico. She has already been active in the world once the 2006 and you can possess starred in telenovelas, getting a few nominations getting ‘Ideal More youthful Lead Actress’ in 2011 and 2017. Renata claimed the 2017 nomination with the character inside the Sueno De Amor. Renata is currently hitched to Diego Boneta.

Oka Giner

Okairy Aleargo, Chihuahua, Mexico, is actually a proper-known actress who has been active in the business since 2013. Because the a child, she checked the seas having pageantry, searching inside the propels to possess regional guides. Their also practised Polynesian dances for more than ten years lastly expressed a desire for pretending. Later, she did inside the plays near to the lady cousins in family events. Giner afterwards proceeded to analyze Communication Sciences at the Independent College regarding Chihuahua. The lady big break-in the industry arrived whenever she starred the role out-of Barbara Fuenmayor from the show Rumors female: Acapulco. Usually, this lady has searched in various tv shows, for instance the Telemundo series Bajo el Mismo Cielo. Giner try nominated to the Disclosure of the year classification in it series as much as 2016.

Zuria Vega

Zuria was given birth to on the January 10, 1989. She began the lady community once the an actress, presenting inside the Los angeles senora Presidente, an enjoy led because of the the woman father. About SOS (Sexo y Muchos Secretos) crisis follow up, the latest Mexican-created actress got the woman first character on television to relax and play Roberta’s reputation. Glory was available in 2008 and 2009 immediately after advanced level performances when you look at the Alma De- Hierro and or. So it gorgeous women was married to help you Alberto Guerra, and you can together, he has got a few children, Lua and Luka.

Marimar Vega

Marimar Vega finished of acting school in Centro De Formacion Actora. The newest 38-year-dated North american country actress came into this world toward August 14 for the Distrito Federal, Mexico. Marimar’s dad, Gonzalo Vega, is even a star, and her aunt Zuria Vega and sibling Gonzalo. It lady’s Television profession began from inside the 2003 when she starred the fresh new character Fedra on the telenovela Tv Azteca. Since that time, Marimar have looked in other opportunities within the sequels such as for instance Emperatriz, Amor Cautivo, Los angeles Boda de Valentina, etc.