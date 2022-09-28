In the Polish Cardio Off FRANCE, Question To own A community

Could possibly get 31, 1983

Which area is in France, maybe not Poland. However you might assume or even. Consider the mantelpiece inside the Boleslaw Natakek’s cool, progressive line home here. It holds an image of Mr. Natanek which have Pope John Paul II; a small sewing machine presented to him by the Lech Walesa, lead of Solidarity union movement inside Poland, and you can a symbol to the People away from Czestochowa.

Regional is the front page out of a region magazine regarding last Oct. It had been ruled by the one or two stories: one of Mr. Walesa’s visit to this particular area, in which he was honored from the 6,100000 Gloss-French, plus the most other revealing Gen. Wojciech Jaruzelski’s accession so you can fuel.

A number of miles away during the Harnes Fort Wayne escort, twenty six earlier women, a woman and you can a classic man recorded into old brick Roman Catholic Chapel having Msgr. Raymond Ankiersky’s later mid-day size. Monsignor Ankiershy spoke within the Polish, the text of region for the last half a century. Attention Is found on Poland

France are, in ways, a great melting cooking pot with the many Posts who emerged right here immediately after Industry Combat I trying to find work. The latest improvements within the Poland always eclipse this new doings of French politics throughout the talks one particular just who collect on Shine church buildings, cafes and you will meeting places from inside the France’s commercial north.

Events inside the Poland, together with election out of a-pole as the Pope, has engendered a dynamic debate among the Shine-French more than their record, the meaning of your own Solidarity direction and the probability of retaining away from a separate Shine people when you look at the France.

”The Pope’s election and you will Solidarity made teenagers significantly more curious inside Polish something than before,” said Mr. Natanek, president of your Congress out of Shine Organizations. ”And the success of the fresh Polish football party hasn’t harm possibly.”

The fresh new matter to have Poland one to Mr. Natenek are discussing is obvious throughout the regional town of Roubaix, where the Rev. Zdzislaw Krol and you will Stanlislaw Gasik preside over a booming humanitarian support purpose. Food and Attire for Poland

Beauvois dismisses mention fundamental links because ”folkloric

Dad Krol said that just like the imposition regarding martial laws into the December 1981, a maximum of sixteen twelve-flood automobiles and you may cuatro quicker of those got folded of Roubaix towards the Poland holding gowns and glucose, coffee and almost every other basics. The fresh new Roubaix procedure is among the most of many similar companies that seem becoming to play an increasingly essential character inside the propping up Poland’s benefit.

No one is particular exactly how many Gloss-French you’ll find, partly while the some of the college students and you will grandchildren of your Polish emigres were soaked up.

Daniel Beauvois, chairman of the Shine Training company at the University off Lille, rates that the high trend of immigration on 1920’s and the fresh new 1930’s introduced regarding 700,100000 so you’re able to so many Poles to help you France. An inferior amount of Poles showed up just after The second world war.

Jean Lesniewski, maker and you will editor from Message board, a special French-language mag towards the descendants of Posts during the France, said other rates place the full migration both before and after Community Conflict II on 1.cuatro million. All of the informed, he told you, specific dos.5 mil French owners can also be trace its sources in order to Poland. ‘Poles Was basically Prepared to Come’

There is much legend throughout the Polish-French relationship, however, Mr. ” ”The real cause of your own great immigration of your 20’s and 30’s,” the guy said, ”is that France lost so many guys in the Globe Combat I so it wanted to import boys be effective on the mines together with industrial facilities. And also the Gloss benefit was in such a bad manner in which the brand new Posts were happy to come.”

Thereby recruiters getting French exploration organizations and you will industrial concerns descended toward Shine villages as well as on Polish organizations inside Germany, enrolling specialists to have deals of a-year or higher. When the Posts found its way to France, they frequently because not leased construction about coal or commercial organizations, that can provided the fresh all of them with a church to visit, going from the a gloss-talking priest.

Right now, even though, feuds anywhere between this type of leftist and you will rightist life break out

In that months, there is certainly a simultaneous, in the event the smaller, immigration out-of Polish Jews. However, while there’s some get in touch with within Roman Catholic and Jewish Posts, they generally remained independent. A number of the Polish Jews was in fact seeking refrain the newest anti-Semitism it noticed from their countrymen. From the contrary, Dad Ankierski said: ”I suppose we hardly ever really sensed them Gloss.” Northern Africans Coming in

During the Harnes, the fresh Gloss neighborhood is actually entitled ”City 21,” just how many the pithead close in which the customers did. The room, a set of neat row households enclosed by industries and you will farmland, stayed almost totally Shine into the later 60’s. Now, the fresh new Posts are being replaced by the emigres out-of North Africa.

Caused by the new scattering of the -French, Mr. Lesniewski said, is what he entitled ”atomization” together with loss of historical memories. Mr. Lesniewski, an effective paigning to own young people to discover its origins. The guy phone calls they ”Polonite,” marrying the outdated title to the this new words.

Within energy, he’s inserted because of the Mr. Beauvois, who is not Gloss but features throughout the 150 college students in his Gloss Degree agency, the majority of him or her students of your own Polish immigration that have created knowledge on the forebears. Support to possess Solidarity

Politically, the young has performed many systems meant for Solidarity, and a translation of your own union’s system into French. It actually was written by brand new Lille College or university Press, and Mr. Beauvois said it had sold over 20,000 copies.

Anti-Communism operates strong certainly one of regarding the Polish-French, together with inclination has been bolstered of the postwar immigration out-of Gloss dissidents.

But really there clearly was a powerful strain of leftism among brand new emigres. Several had been active inside work unions, as well as mentioned among their matter Edward Gierek, the previous Communist chief when you look at the Poland, who was expelled from France regarding the 1930’s. Particularly expulsions less brand new Communist energy among the many Polish-French, given that performed the go home of a few leftist Posts.

Mr. Gasik, who had been active from inside the a national class titled ”Solidarity that have Solidarnosc,” bankrupt inside and you can shaped an alternate classification, ”Solidarity to own Solidarnosc,” as the, he told you, the latest records of ”with” group was indeed as well left-of-heart.

Mr. Gasik’s new business is lightweight, however, its life underscores a division out-of advice anywhere between people that select Solidarity primarily just like the a beneficial revolt against Soviet control and people just who also see it because a good relationship with significant details.

To possess Mr. Gasik, the newest broke up is additionally a sign of Shine assimilation. ”We broke on leftover and you can correct,” the guy said, ce just like the French.”