The next seasons had a tossed from ten stars which obtained superstar asking

The next seasons had a tossed from ten stars which obtained superstar asking

Tina Fey portrayed Liz Lemon, your head composer of a make believe real time sketch funny television show called TGS which have Tracy Michael jordan (popularly known as only TGS). [15] New TGS throw include around three stars. Top honors star is the loose cannon celeb Tracy Jordan , depicted by Tracy Morgan. [15] The latest co-celebrities will be the heavy, limelight-urge Jenna Maroney , illustrated from the Jane Krakowski [16] plus the lively Josh Girard , that is including a writer to have TGS, represented by Lonny Ross . [3] Jack McBrayer starred this new naive Kenneth Parcell . [17] Scott Adsit acted just like the amusing and you will wise TGS music producer, Pete Hornberger . [18] Judah Friedlander represented the fresh new wise-breaking, trucker cap wear, repulsive employees journalist Honest Rossitano . [19] Alec Baldwin played the new high flying NBC system government Jack Donaghy. [20] Donaghy’s full business term for most the entire year try “Lead out of Eastern Coastline Television and you can Microwave Coding.” [21] Keith Powell starred the Harvard College alumnus and TGS team journalist Toofer Spurlock . [3] Katrina Bowden acted because writers’ assistant Cerie Xerox . [3] [22] New shed along with incorporated particular recurring emails plus Maulik Pancholy while the Jonathan , [23] Grizz Chapman once the Grizz Griswold , [24] Kevin Brownish because the “Mark Com” Slattery , [25] John Lutz given that J.D. Lutz , [26] and you may Chris Parnell due to the fact Dr. Leo Spaceman . [27]

Fundamental cast

as Liz Orange, your mind author of TGS, a real time drawing comedy television show. (15 episodes) once the Tracy Michael jordan , a loose canon movie star and you may cast person in TGS. (fifteen episodes) as the Jenna e-obsessed TGS cast associate and you may Liz’s companion. (a dozen periods) given that Kenneth Parcell , a great naive, television-loving NBC webpage regarding Georgia. (15 periods) once the Pete Hornberger, the latest witty and you may smart music producer out-of TGS. (several symptoms) as the Honest Rossitano, an kids professionals publisher having TGS. (thirteen periods) while the Jack Donaghy, a premier-flying NBC system exec and you will Liz’s advisor. (fifteen periods) since the Cerie Xerox, the students, glamorous TGS general secretary. (8 symptoms) since the James “Toofer” Spurlock, a pleased African-Western staff author having TGS. (8 episodes)

Lonny Ross because the Josh Girard, an earlier, unintelligent TGS shed member. (six periods)

Recurring throw

Maulik Pancholy once the Jonathan, Jack’s assistant that is enthusiastic about your. (13 symptoms)

Kevin Brown due to the fact Walter “Dot Com” Slattery, a person in Tracy’s entourage. (12 episodes)

Grizz Chapman as Warren “Grizz” Griswold, a member of Tracy’s entourage. (9 periods)

John Lutz as J.D. Lutz, an idle, heavy TGS writer who is usually ridiculed by his co-professionals. (7 periods) once the Celeste “C.C.” Cunningham, an effective Popular congresswoman exactly who enters into a connection which have Jack. (cuatro symptoms)

Marceline Hugot since the Kathy Geiss, Wear Geiss’ socially embarrassing center-aged child. (cuatro symptoms) due to the fact Don Geiss, Chief executive officer away from GE and you can Jack’s company and you can coach. (step three periods) given that Devon Banks, NBC’s Vice president out-of Western Shore Reports, Content and Motif Playground Skill Relations and you will Jack’s nemesis. (2 periods) because Dr. Leo Spaceman, a health care professional which means questionable scientific process. (dos symptoms) given that Donny Lawson, the head web page on 30 Rockefeller Retail center that a vendetta against Kenneth. (2 episodes)

Sherri Shepherd because Angie Michael jordan, Tracy’s no-nonsense wife. (2 periods) given that Dennis Duffy, Liz’s kids ex boyfriend-date. (dos symptoms)

Guest celebrities