A few weeks in Cardiff, the capital of Royal Wales

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

KIEL, GERMANY: Bristol was my first stop on the way to Cardiff. The plane landed on time at the International Bristol Airport. I dragged my suitcase to the checkpoints, where everything was automatic, and later to the arrivals hall. My old friend and countryman M., who has lived in Bristol for years, was waiting there for me. He briefly showed me some of the sights of the beautiful city and took me to see some of his friends to get to know them. We sat there for a while and talked quite amicably about many old things and about home. Sympathetic, friendly and generous encounters with educated and intellectual people who keep you company and treat you unconditionally and as a person. Later he invites me home to rest before continuing my journey to Cardiff, although I wanted to continue my journey without taking rest.

After lunch, he took me to the supermarket to buy some groceries for me before we continue to Cardiff. He didn’t even let me travel by public transport, but in his new and fancy car. I declined this offer but to no avail. No wonder, if he didn’t do this, he wouldn’t be a person from my homeland. With him was his daughter N., who absolutely wanted to accompany me to Cardiff with her father.

We got to Cardiff on a hot day and I was able to see and move into my new home for the first time. It was a lovely room in Howard Gardens in Cardiff. Mr. D. welcomed us with all friendliness and showed us through the huge apartment building. I felt comfortable there from the first glance and thought: this accommodation is quite good for my standards. I had four roommates there who were happy that I could share the kitchen with them. Everyone was happy to see me, but at the same time disappointed that my stay was only four weeks. My roommates were G. from Wales studying Civil Engineering, H. from Indonesia studying International Relations, T. from Tibet and N. from South Korea studying Human Medicine.

The atmosphere in the new accommodation was pleasant and international. The residents in the building were students and guest lecturers from all over the world. They all shared an interest in learning and a thirst for knowledge. Many wore the best pictures from their countries and embodied themselves as Attentics. Some cooked delicious dishes from their countries, some organized interesting country evenings about their countries and some walked undisturbed and very proudly in their traditional clothes. Race and religion played no role. It was a perfect picture of tolerance and mutual respect, appreciation and participation in a healthy society. There was always time for a nice, brief meeting, “small talk”, since everyone was busy. It was either in the kitchen, in the hallways, in the elevator, in the gym, at the entrance or on the street. And when the weekend came, people would meet up in the city centre, bus station or train station – mostly shopping, traveling to and from other British locations.

People from all over the world gathered in the language academy and at the university. The atmosphere was very peaceful and respectful. A lot of things were taken care of. The people were nice, friendly and approachable. They were polite in their language, asked questions with interest and did not offend, provoke or insult others. This applies not only to the visitors of the Academy, but also to the Academy staff.

In Cardiff, the capital of Wales, I noticed a lot of positive things. Homeless people can be seen on the streets of the city. They remain polite and don’t come too close to anyone. Behavior that pays for itself. These people get affection from others no matter how they dress, what they look like, or what class they come from. They stop for a moment, stop, exchange ideas in a good manner, donate something, and say goodbye to each other in a very friendly way after having known each other for a short time, and continue walking. A symbol of humanity in Wales and that human dignity is paramount.

The weekend was a special time of a special kind. I noticed how the people were already enjoying themselves on Friday. They were particularly in a better mood right after work. Before it got dark, people settled into a family atmosphere. Almost everyone was dressed very smartly. There was a pleasant smell in the air. I think people there have a special sense of clothes and perfume. Now the weekend can come, Saturday and Sunday. The week begins two days later. Everyone is in a good mood again and motivated to work. If you have a question, the answer is: I had a nice weekend with family or friends. There’s nothing better than that.

One day the city of Cardiff turned into a bouquet of flowers. Flowers all over town. Students and families on the streets in the Welsh capital. Proud parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, friends and neighbors. Everyone ran through the streets in a hurry. The students wore their graduation costumes. The professors showed authority and relief in front of their soon-to-be ex-students. I asked Grant, the liaison between the Academy and the University, “What’s going on here, Grant?”. He replied to me, “It is the first graduation for the students in Cardiff since 2020. It will take place both today and tomorrow for students who have graduated over the last two years but could not attend the ceremony due to the pandemic.” I was speechless.

The people of Cardiff and Wales were also very polite and well-behaved. I have had very positive experiences on the street, in the city, on the train and on the buses. The people of Cardiff and Wales treat you as a person with recognition and respect. Many will apologize for the smallest of things and some will even pat you on the back apologizing if they touched you too closely, blocked your path, or lightly stepped on one of your feet. Behavior that proves that you are in a region, in a city, where human dignity counts and where you are dealing with highly civilized people. It’s Cardiff, the capital of Royal Wales – A beautiful and attractive place in the United Kingdom which is worth more than just a trip.

email: hassan_humeida@yahoo.de