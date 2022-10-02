The fresh shaded area is the normalized histogram of monthly imply P

This type of abilities advise that the fresh new powerful matchmaking anywhere between seasonal variations in tropical SST gradients and you can ITCZ venue present in the brand new findings try plus included in coupled climate patterns

Histograms of P Cent in the CMIP3 PI models and observations. Cent and the seasonal range (defined as twice the amplitude of the annual harmonic) of P Penny is given by the dashed lines attaching the filled dots (representing the climatological northernmost and southernmost extent). The annual average for each model is also shown with the shaded diamond. The models are organized on the y axis and color coded by annual average P Penny with the same color bar used in Fig. 6. Observations are given by the thick magenta line and the CMIP3 ensemble average is shown in the thick black lines. The vertical dashed black lines are the ensemble average annual mean, northernmost, and southernmost extent P Cent .

The seasonal amplitude of AHT EQ is 2.5 ± 0.3 PW in the models and is larger but within the error bars of that found in the observations (2.2 PW; Table 2). As a consequence, the seasonal amplitude in P Penny of 6.6° ± 0.8° is also larger than that in the observations (6.3°). The amplitude and phasing of ?SWABS?, ?OLR?, and ?STOR ATMOS ? closely match those found in the observations (cf. the shaded regions and the solid lines in Fig. 4). In contrast, ?SHF? in the models lags ?SHF? in the observations by 16 days on average. As a result, the net hemispheric contrast in energy input to the atmospheric column is more in phase with the insolation in the models than in the observations and AHT EQ lags the insolation by 25 days in the models as compared to 46 days in the observations. This offers a partial explanation for why the seasonal migration of P Cent lags that in AHT EQ in the models (by 29 days) but not in the observations. However, the root cause of this discrepancy and its relationship to the seasonal migration of the Hadley circulation is unclear to us.