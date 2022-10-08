Kim Samuel (????) was a great Korean unicamente musician that is currently promoting just like the a keen independent musician

Kim Samuel (????) was a great Korean unicamente musician that is currently promoting just like the a keen independent musician

Samuel Items: -He was produced so you can a beneficial Korean mommy and you will a north american country father -He had been created inside Los angeles, California

Stage Title: Samuel (???) Beginning Title: Samuel Arredondo Kim better-known due to the fact Kim Samuel (????) Birthday: Zodiac Indication: Capricorn Birthplace: Los angeles, California Level: 178 cm (5’10”) Weight: 52 kilogram (115 weight) Blood-type: A

The guy premiered towards the the guy established he’ll provide just like the a separate musician from now on

Their nationality is actually Western. -Samuel have a young cousin named Susie. -Education: Hanlim Multi Artwork University (Important Dancing Agencies) -He speaks Korean, English and you will some Chinese. -Samuel is actually a former Pledis trainee and you may is actually supposed to first with Seventeen. He left the business during the 2013 because of individual grounds -Into the 2015 the guy premiered which have One in a duo titled 1Punch in phase label Strike. The team disbanded once You to had scouted of the YG Activities. -Samuel later on worked that have Silento to own song named “Spotlight” and have now inserted him in order to trip -He was a part of Generate 101 Year dos however, is slashed inside the finally bullet (Ranked 18) -He’s started an effective trainee for five decades and you may 3 months -He could be an incredibly talented Choreographer -He or she is a-b-child dancer -Samuel can play this new drums. -He planned to became a singer immediately following hearing Justin Bieber’s song “Baby” (Happy Together step 3-Superstar Golden Bell area 1) -Their keepsake was an effective dragon band that he constantly wears -Samuel’s favourite Tv series was Spongebob Squarepants -His favourite drama “Endeavor to own My Method” (Soompi’s sixteen Q which have Samuel) -His favourite colour is white [interviews – Samuel Brief Q&An effective (Taiwan)] -He will not desire to eat onions [interviews – Samuel Small Q&An excellent (Taiwan)] -Their favorite kpop girl class is actually SNSD (Females Age bracket) (Soompi’s sixteen Q having Samuel) -His father had a greens for the Bakersfield, California. -They can create defeat-boxing, enjoy soccer, acrobatics, gamble baseball (Soompi’s 16 Q having Samuel) -The fresh musician he would like to come together within the long term was DEAN (Soompi’s 16 Q having Samuel) -As he is not filming or generating or doing work, he merely calms and you will observe Tv (Soompi’s 16 Q with Samuel) -Their favorite subject in school try Real Training [interviews – Samuel Short Q&A great (Taiwan)] -Their favorite musicians was Chris Brownish and you will Justin Bieber [interview – Samuel Short Q&A good (Taiwan)] -Certainly Korean idols, the guy admires Kai of EXO [interviews – Samuel Quick Q&Good (Taiwan)] -He is a huge fanboy from BlackPink’s Jisoo. -He’d a partnership which have Chungha to have “Which have U” -He had been an element of the cast in the tv series ‘Colony Eliminate 2′ (Ep. 1 – 4) -For the e the host of inform you ‘Dad inside Seoul’. dating an tajikistan girl -The guy acts from the net drama “Revenge mention dos” (2018). -He did a collaboration out of Bboom Bboom (Momoland) having Stray Children, New Boyz, and you may MXM to your Inkigayo 2018 Globe Cup unique phase. -Samuel is within the Chinese tell you “Brand new Collaboration” and additionally Seventeen’s uel and his awesome lover singer/rapper Zhou Zhennan won this new Chinese internet songs battle program, ‘New Collaboration’. -Samuel won “Moving Conflict”, a web site show for the 1theK YouTube route, away from 7 almost every other contestants. Runner up is Rocky of Astro. -To your , the guy established he’s going to bring because a separate artist out of today on the. -Samuel keeps submitted a good tradee which is planning to expose a great one-child company. –Samuel’s Ideal Sorts of: Someone who is fairly

(Unique using Aimen Syeda Imam, bella, Zyian, appie flame, Siham Zeroual, Kei An Lendio, kae, Christina Mulloy, sacha, Elina, Yuki Hibari, K_heaven121, wonhosicecream, Chae Lyn, Tzortzina, Jasmine Georgas, Jennifer Palma-Sanchez, Somuchkpopsolittletime eight, Shaasha Shashi, Michelle, Syakirah Saman, Rose, Garnet, Kathy101,, Nomi, Alesandra, Sara )