Yechezkel (Ezekiel) 39:eight “‘I will build understood my personal holy term certainly my personal anyone Israel

Never ever again tend to the guy leave it

I will not let my holy label become profaned, and countries know that i, HaShem, was this new Holy One in Israel.

Yoel (Joel) 2:twenty-six You will find a whole lot to eat, if you do not is full, and you may praise the name regarding HaShem their God, that did magic to you; never ever again have a tendency to my personal anybody be shamed.

” announces HaShem Almighty. “Smack the shepherd, as well as the sheep could well be strewn, and that i commonly change my personal hand from the kiddies. In the entire homes,” announces HaShem, “two-thirds would-be struck off and you may die; but really you to definitely-3rd is left inside it. So it 3rd I will give into the flame; I could refine her or him instance gold and try them such as for example gold. They will certainly turn to my name and i usually respond to him or her; I could say, ‘They are my somebody,’ and they will say, ‘HaShem is actually our God.’”

Malachi cuatro:1-dos “Certainly the day is on its way; it ourtime Гјcretsiz deneme will burn off such as for instance a furnace. Most of the conceited each evildoer was stubble, hence day which is future often place them on fire,” claims HaShem Almighty. “Maybe not a root or a branch is remaining on it. But for your who revere my personal identity, the sun’s rays regarding righteousness will increase that have recuperation within its wings. And you will go out and leap particularly calves put-out out-of the stands.

Disclosure 3:11-thirteen I’m coming soon. Hold on to that which you has, with the intention that no-one will take their top. Your who overcomes I will generate a mainstay regarding the temple off my personal God. I will discuss your title of my personal Goodness and you may title of your own city of my personal Goodness, this new Jerusalem, which is coming down of paradise out of my personal Goodness; and i also will come up with your my new-name. He having an ear, assist him pay attention to just what Spirit tells this new places of worship.

Bereshit (Genesis) 4:26 Seth and had a son, and he titled him Enosh. At that time boys began to turn to title out of HaShem.

I Divrei HaYamim (Chronicles) 16:8 Give thanks to HaShem, call on their identity; make known one of the countries what he’s over.

Yeshayahu (Isaiah) 12:cuatro For the reason that day you are going to state: “Give thanks to HaShem, ask their name; make understood one of many regions exactly what he’s done, and you can state that his name’s exalted.

Yiremeyahu (Jeremiah) 3:17 At that time they are going to name Jerusalem This new Throne out-of HaShem, and all regions have a tendency to gather inside the Jerusalem so you can honor title out-of HaShem. No further tend to they follow the stubbornness of the worst hearts.

Zechariah thirteen:7-nine “Conscious, O blade, against my shepherd, against the boy that is next to me!

Tzefaniah (Zephaniah) 3:nine “Next am i going to cleanse the mouth of individuals, that all him or her age out of HaShem and serve him neck to neck.

Zechariah 13:9 It third I’m able to offer towards flame; I am able to refine them instance silver and you will try them eg silver. Might turn to my identity and i will address her or him; I can state, ‘They are my anybody,’ and they’ll state, ‘HaShem is all of our Jesus.’”

Yiremeyahu (Jeremiah) 23:six In his days Judah could be stored and you can Israel often live-in cover. This is basically the label whereby he’s going to feel entitled: HaShem All of our Righteousness.

Shemot (Exodus) 20:1-step three And you will Jesus talked all of these words: “I am HaShem your God, which lead your of Egypt, out of the land away from thraldom. “You’ll have no almost every other gods in advance of me personally.