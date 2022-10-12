2022 GCS International Convention to Take Place in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 14

By Seok-Jae Kang,

Asia Journalists Association Vice President



BANGKOK: The 2022 GCS International Convention will take place at Siam University in Bangkok, Thailand on October 14, 2022.

The annual GCS convention will be held in a hybrid format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous in-person annual GCS Convention was held at Chosun University in Gwangju, Korea on September 21, 2019.

The Bangkok event, the second of its kind after the 2007 Bangkok GCS International Convention, is expected to draw over 150 participants in person and online from around the world.

After host Thailand, GCS Korea sends a 12-member delegation to the Bangkok event, followed by India and Malaysia with six each. China, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Australia, Jordan also attend the event in person.

Among VIPs of the event are GCS International and World Taekwondo President Dr. Chungwon Choue, Dr. Pornchai Mongkhonvanit, president of GCS Thailand and Siam University, Dr. Huh Jong, president of GCS Korea, Australia’s Mr. Magableh Maher, president of GCS Australia and a World Taekwondo Council member, Mr. Prakash Shumsher Rana, president of GCS Nepal and the Nepal Taekwondo Association.

The registration of delegates will be made from 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Function Hall of Siam University, the 18th floor of the Siam University headquarters building, where a welcoming luncheon will take place from 12:00 p.m.

As a pre-convention event, there will be an unveiling ceremony of the GCS Memorial Plaque at the Garden of Peace of Siam University at 1:30 p.m., followed by a tree planting ceremony by GCS President Dr. Chungwon Choue.

The main GCS International Convention will start at 2 p.m. and will last about two and half an hour, which will feature each GCS national chapter’s country report session, the adoption of the GCS Bangkok Peace Initiative 2022 and the delivery of the ICKC Taekwondo Development Fund to the Sri Lanka Taekwondo Federation.

During the convention, GCS International President Dr Choue will deliver a plaque of appreciation to GCS Thailand President Dr. Pornchai for his efforts for organizing the Bangkok GCS event. Dr. Choue will also hand over certificates of appreciation and participation to exemplary GCS members and VIPs.

Shortly after the main convention, there will be a memorandum of understanding ceremony between Siam University and the MERI Group of Institutions, India. Followed by a farewell reception at the Royal Thai Navy Club.

“I look forward to seeing as many GCS members as possible to join the Bangkok GCS International Convention either in person or online,” said GCS President Choue.