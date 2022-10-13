ICCT is seeking a keen intern to support our very own telecommunications and you may situations situations

ICCT is seeking a keen intern to support our very own telecommunications and you may situations situations

Communications and you can Events Internship

Initiate time: Duration: half a year Working circumstances: Fulltime (38 period each week) Location: The newest Hague, the netherlands Allocation: The fresh effective applicant are certain to get a great stipend out-of 450 Euros for each week. __________________________________________________________________

He/she could well be generally accountable for taking assistance to ICCT’s team within the outreach, on line communication, brand name sense and you may situations organisation. Other commitments in day-to-big date functioning. That it concerns logistical, secretarial work as well as endeavor assistance. This great number of duties will demand the fresh intern to be highly organized and you can separate with the ability to show effortlessly. The fresh winning applicant could well be employed in a working think tank in the area of terrorism in the intersection regarding security, government and you may innovation.

Tasks and you will commitments • Support ICCT on execution of the businesses telecommunications means; • Subscribe expanding the brand new ICCT’s presence on line, helping when you look at the controlling ICCT’s social network profile and you may starting image/illustrations or photos regarding mission; • creating brand new ICCT publication, messages having ICCT’s site and; • Contribute to keeping the newest ICCT webpages or other communications points (elizabeth.g. ICCT publication), along with writing texts and doing habits; • Search social network networks and other sites, present analytics and apply new societal trend; • Help and construct into a network out of push, influencers and online ambassadors; • Contributing to inner and outgoing correspondence, liaising that have and you may welcoming exterior couples such as for example federal and you will global teachers, policymakers, (foreign) dignitaries and you can practitioners; • Delivering secretarial and you can logistical support in order to ICCT’s center class, for instance the government and you can fellows; • Assisting about organization away from public incidents and you will signed expert group meetings; • Bringing opportunity related logistical and you may administrative service, such as for example sending out invitations, registration regarding people and you may planning travel and you may accommodation; • Almost every other responsibilities as needed.

• Signed up just like the a student (restricted third season) pupil inside the a school otherwise college or university of applied sciences (Dutch: HBO) in the entire lifetime of the fresh internship. Amount pertaining to deals, interaction, defense or politics is actually common. • Eligible to are employed in holland – EER/Switzerland nationality Or proprietor of a good Dutch research visa – to find out more, excite find studyinholland

• Excellent and inventive interaction skills; • Shown organisational experience; capability to would and you will prioritise some jobs; • Expert (local otherwise near-native) order out of English. Dutch and you will/or French and you will/or Arabic is recognized as a plus; • Knowledge of and you may an interest in the field of counter-terrorism or countering violent extremism is an advantage; • Excellent pc knowledge, along with a great order of your own Microsoft Workplace Package, CMS systems (age.g. WordPress) and you can ESP systems (elizabeth.g. MailChimp); • Good command out of graphics design app (e.grams. Canva, Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and you will Illustrator) and you may video/music producing software (elizabeth.g. Adobe Clear and you can Premiere), was a plus; • Power to functions autonomously into given employment and systems; • Ideally administrative sense; • Hands-on and you can separate; • Safe working in a breeding ground with others of different cultural backgrounds.

Curious applicants complimentary the aforementioned standards and you will entitled to live and are employed in holland try requested to submit the second files during the English thru e-mail in order to ICCT, att. Antoinette van den Berg () ahead of Wednesday . • A cv; • A determination page explaining your own viability into the status.

New Worldwide Center to own Restrict-Terrorism (ICCT) are an independent think and you may create container taking multidisciplinary policy guidance and you can simple, solution-depending execution service to the cures together with code from laws, several important pillars out of effective restrict-terrorism.

The main focus of ICCT’s efforts are bicupid Zaloguj siД™ toward themes within intersection from countering criminal extremism and you will terrorism and you can criminal justice business solutions, together with peoples legal rights associated regions of stop-terrorism. The latest heart connects professionals, policymakers, civil neighborhood stars and practitioners out-of some other areas by giving a beneficial program to have active cooperation, standard investigation, and you can exchange from skills and systems, into biggest function of pinpointing creative and you may full ways to blocking and you can countering terrorism.