Melbourne pets and those who love them, FetLife, assessed 2015-May-29 For all pet/Owners and you will furries away from Melbourne to generally meet each other in order to setup occurrences and you may see ups

Melbourne Rope Dojo , verified 2013–Aug-20 Founded to teach authentic Japanese Shibari and Kinbaku as practiced in Japan, via the teachings of Osada Steve. Rather than just focussing on technical knots and patterns (kata) free local hookup websites, Melbourne Rope Dojo emphasises the strong and intimate connection rope can create between partners.

Melbourne Beverage People, FetLife , verified 2013-Aug-20 Inspired by the Northern California Ladies’ Tea and Discussion Society. Restricted to: Domme women, sub guys

Melbourne TGirls & the Admirers, FetLife , verified 2013-Aug-20 Are you a TG/TV/CD/Gay/Bi or admire everything that is fabulous? Place to express your inner most daring wicked imagination. If you have any hints, tips, events, fav shops or just need to chat, you can feel safe here to be yourself.

The new Melbourne Below ground, FetLife , verified 2015-Mar-20 Dedicated to bringing kinksters, professionals, artists and performers together in an unholy alliance to kinkify Melbourne.

Melbourne/Victoria Kik Class, FetLife, confirmed 2015-Apr-twenty six Kik-centered local category cam. Great place and work out the latest friends or maybe even many people to see situations that have. Not a pick-up classification for people to obtain hook ups.

Melbourne/Victoria Significantly less than 29, FetLife , verified 2013-Aug-20 New Under 30’s group that is NOT AFFILIATED to any club/event. Welcomes anyone under 30 (not just Melbournians/Victorians), as well as anyone in Victoria organizing an event which welcomes under 30s.

Melbourne (Victoria) Under 30’s Club, FetLife , verified 2013-Aug-20 To encourage the immerging under 30’s generation to have free speech and interaction without being judged, criticised or spoken down to or at. We invite all positive discussion and sharing of knowledge.

Melbourne Victoria The participants, FetLife , verified 2013-Aug-20 Spread the word about upcoming events, review events you’ve been to and discuss/debate/rant about anything and everything BDSM/Kink/Fetish/Melbourne/Australia (even football) related.

Peninsula Polyamory, reviewed 2015–May-29 Australians willing to open the brains and you will hearts into possible within this – Unlock, non-monogamous and you will everything in-between relationship!

Melbourne Willy Munchers, FetLife , verified 2013-ed after it’s permanent location in Williamstown) which are currently on tour in the Western Suburbs of Melbourne, Australia. This Munch is held every 6-8 weeks.

Milkmaids from inside the Melbourne, Aus, FetLife , verified 2013-Aug-20 For lactating women in Melbourne Australia and those that find lactation sexy as hell. From those with mild curiosity to hardcore hucow / milkmaid and those that choose to keep their women full and milk them regularly.

Weird Instances Shift Gurus (Melbourne), FetLife, examined 2015-May-eleven Work together to help you engage inside kink and you will Bdsm gamble during the a single day for people who work night or work weekends.

Ounce KinkFest , verified 2014–Mar-20 The Ultimate GLBTIQ Alternative Lifestyle Festival. Spectacular festival where everyone can safely explore their utmost fantasies and discover Melbourne’s vibrant ambiance.

Satisfaction Forum Australia , verified 2013-Aug-20 Satisfaction Discussion board Australian continent, Fb , verified 2013-Aug-20 Fulfillment Community forum Australian continent, FetLife , verified 2013-Aug-20 Intention: To create space for an engaging social exchange, where people from all of Australia’s diverse sexual communities to get to know one another to explore and create new connections, develop ideas and work together to build a brighter, freer, more tolerant and more sex-positive Australia.

PolyVic , verified 2013–Aug-20 Monthly socials, discussion groups and less regular events like weekends away. Safe space where you can hang out with interesting people, explore issues, listen to other people’s experiences, and be yourself. Invite all poly-friendly and poly-curious folk to check us out.