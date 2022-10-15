American falcon fetches record price at $275,000

The $275,000 falcon

ABU DHABI: An American falcon was auctioned for $275,000, the most expensive falcon in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2022)’s history, organizers have said.

The falcon, a Pure Gyr American ultra-white, was sold on the sixth day of the 19th edition of ADIHEX.

The competitive falconry auction, which was set up in a unique way this year, was one of the event’s best-liked attractions by the general public.

The unique auction brings in falcon owners, falcon farms, falconers from the UAE and from several countries as well as VIPs and businesspeople interested in the falconry sector.

ADIHEX and its auctions, a milestone in the world of falconry, have attracted the largest and most important falconry farms in the world that breed the rarest and most exquisite types of falcons.

The falcon auction at ADIHEX 2022 saw the participation of dozens of local and international companies specializes in breeding the best falcons in the world, as well as providing Emirati falconers, the GCC, and people from all over the world with the opportunity to acquire the elite falcons that have captivated the world.