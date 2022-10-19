October 1977 [DUPE] Keystone is actually for Possess-Texas Skiing City by the Morten Lund pg

erica-Competition, Programmes during the Sunshine Valley and you may Heavenly, History of the John Fry, Georges Joubert, Robert Lochner, Charlie Meyers and Gerard Rubaud-Skiing Rushing pg.43 Rod Stunts-Ski Tricks That have Skiing Posts by the John Mohan, Walt Hiltner and you may Bruse Barthel pg.56 Ski Your own Rut-Once you understand Your Gizmos, Snow Conditions, Tolerance to possess Heat and you can Surface. of the Junior Bounous pg.58 Base: Injuries and Treatments from the Dr. 64 Suggestions: Experience The Inside Sides from the Deep pg.80 The latest In which of the Weight into the Powder pg.84 Part The Pole on Shocks pg.86 Change Simple pg.ninety-five The best places to Ski On your Part-Skiing Elements pg.33 Canadian Highest-Canada’s Northern Selkirks, Little Yoho and also the Mummery Glacier because of the Peter Arnold pg.sixty Slope Summer-Products within Skiing Hotel from the Susan McCoy pg.67 As to the reasons They truly are Clogging The fresh new Skiing Elements-Preservationists, Regulators and you will Laws and regulations by the We. 89

ent: The latest Skis-The newest Ski having Ice pg.84 New Footwear pg.96 Poles ’78-Ice Gripper Tips, Variable Shafts, Shock Absorber Holds pg.103 Designed for Males-Styles of the Pat Doran pg.104 The Bindings pg.108 Snowboarding is all In your thoughts-Education, Improve by Jean- Claude Killy pg.one hundred New Long Reputation of the fresh Brief Skiing by the Morten Lund pg 71 Four An effective way to Fitness-Fortifying, Knowledge pg.82 Big Alp against. Nothing Alp-Switzerland because of the Abby Rand pg.74 The year they Don’t Accumulated snow for the Aspen-Snow Drought because of the Martie Sterling pg.78 Photo Collection-Ski Pictures because of the Peter Runyon pg.89 Dudu, Blog post Toastie plus the Swede Clean up-Industry Cup Rushing Will get a change, Freestyle Becomes Throttled from the John Fry, Doug Pfeiffer and you can Charlie Meyers pg.93 We Shoot Heroes, Do not We?-Olympian Bill Koch because of the Frank Farwell pg.107

114 The road so you’re able to Bormio-Italy,Skiing Areas by the Abby Rand pg.132 SKIVAC: Try this Method to Picking a secondary Area- Individual Trips List because of the Abby Rand pg.160 The newest Skis-Ballasting and Damping pg.122 Skiwear Goes Skinny-Trends of the Tap Doran pg.127 The latest Sneakers pg.138 The fresh new Bindings pg.150 Hear The Knowledge-Gadgets and you may Strategy from the Doug Pfeiffer pg.136 Do it Into the Two’s-Dual Dancing because of the Janet Nelson pg.118 NASTAR’s Wiz Guy Pummels an expert-World’s Most useful Inexperienced Skier- Perry Bryant by the Charlie Meyers pg.79 escort backpage San Mateo That Borscht, A few Shasliks and you will an effective Lenin Poster Commit-Russia’s Caucasus of the Rigo Thurmer pg.90 The man Exactly who Skied Everest- Mt. Fuji and you will Yuichiro Miura because of the Eric Perlman pg.131 The fresh Mighty Mahres-Phil and you may Steve Mahre-Ski Racing by the Peter Miller pg.142 Profile-Ski Images because of the Gary Brettnacher pg.145

November 1977 [DUPE] Vacation Rugged Gateway-Colorado’s Pike’s Height Corridor because of the George Gladney pg.21 Sagging and you can Pleased when you look at the Montana-Ski Areas from the We. 128 Look, From brand new Flatlands. It’s Superlodge-Wisconsin, Tony Wise, Ski Lodge because of the Scott Wilson pg.156 Skiing My Way and never Score Sick-Classes, Resources because of the Jean-Claude Killy pg.125 Clearing up Skiing-Teaching’s ABC’s-Sorting out Ski Class Page Labels from the Morten Lund pg.137 Tune in to Your Gear-Ski Sneakers from the Doug Pfeiffer pg.145 The Skis-Equipment pg.132 The latest Shoes-Boot Liners pg.148 Fashions Which have Flash by Tap Doran pg.152 The insurance coverage Mess: Just what It’s Charging Your-Responsibility Costs by the We. 66 Profile-Skiing Photos by the Fred Lindholm pg.121 Great Moments for the Skiing-California’s 1850’s Gold Schuss-Color by the Sherry Wolf pg.140

December 1977 [DUPE] Interior Skier Meets brand new Skeptics-‘Inner Game’ Approach to Skiing by Morten Lund pg.97 Skiing The Skis of the Doug Pfeiffer cpg.112 Pointers: Take control of your Overturning pg.60 Chairlift Savvy pg.ninety Change Rather than Traversing pg.140 Show your Skis with the Hardpack pg.162 Realize an excellent skier pg.172 Brand new Skis-Devices pg.one hundred Small Magic-Child’s Skiwear-Style from the Tap Doran pg.122 Where you should Skiing In your Part-Ski Elements pg.69 Slope Towns and cities- Franconia, New Hampshire-Cannon Mtn. of the I. William Berry-skiing Portion pg.106 Portfolio-Ski Images of the Norm Clasen pg.93 Denver Can it Deep-Inspiration/ John Denver tune pg.110 Brand new six,600 Feet Dive-Sylvain Saudan-Himalayas by Del Mulkey pg.116 Lives that have Stein, Leon and the Chilean Crazies-Aspen’s Heatherbed Lodge because of the Martie Sterling pg.120