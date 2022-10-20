Just a moment .

And more importantly, with this weight lifted from your shoulders, you won’t be as stressed. You need to find a quiet spot where you won’t be distracted before you begin. Next, lie on the floor or recline in a chair, loosen any clothing that is too tight, and remove your glasses or contacts, suggests Arlin Cuncic at Verywell Mind. Next, relax your arms by placing them on the arms of the chair or your lap. Take a few minutes to practice diaphragmatic breathing if you have not already. Journaling is thought to reduce stress, specifically by escaping negative feelings and thoughts. Getting this done regularly, like cleaning and organizing your workspace before work or at the end of the workday, will prevent you from dreading it.

In addition, it involves contacting many acupuncture points; it has been called a psychological version of acupuncture. “If one or a combination of the four states is present, slow down, take a few breaths, and chill. If you’re hungry, take the time to eat,” he suggests. When you’re angry, “address it healthily. If you’re lonely, reach out to someone you trust. And if you’re tired, rest.”

And while getting in control of your entire work life is a longer-term project, there are smaller things that you can organize in no time to ease some of your anxiety. Maybe you have a new job, but you feel more like your job is having you.

In a nutshell, getting some nature into your workplace makes you more happy and energized at work.

While keeping feelings bottled up isn’t an optimal answer, when we spend what could be quality time with loved ones focused on all the stresses of the day, we lose more of our day to job stress.

Commutes are never fun, and they can usually even lead to more stress, due to traffic, delays, crowds and other unpleasant conditions.

Do whatever you’re able to do when you leave the office.

Try to get any important tasks done quickly after you get home from work.

Along with that, exercise stimulates the production of endorphins, which are a natural mood elevator. Try to get some form of exercise every day, particularly on days when you are feeling very stressed out. Even walking for just 20 minutes can reduce feelings of anxiety and clear the mind. Time to line-up some hilarious, feel-good shows on Netflix for when you’re done with work, because who doesn’t love a good laugh? Laughter is one of the most effective ways to relieve stress, and this is also true when it comes to forgetting about work. Laughing joins exercising, cooking and creating art in the long list of well-proven stress-relievers, as it allows your brain to wander from the thing that was stressing you out in the first place. Studies showthat by watching something funny, you release endorphins, soothe muscle tension, relieve pain, and improve your mood.

Take A Bubble Bath

This is counterintuitive to the notion that more time spent working leads to better performance. Drink water or herbal tea instead of caffeinated drinks. Instead of reaching for sugary processed foods when you’re stressed, try balancing foods like blueberries, almonds, and seaweed. The nutrients in whole foods you eat to maintain a balanced diet will not how to destress after work cure your anxiety, but they very well may help your mental well-being. When trying to unwind and learn how to relax after work, consider treating yourself to a glass of wine or a delicious dinner. The Pourhouse in Minneapolis is a great place to relax after a long day at work with friends to take your mind off of the stress that is built during the day.

Remembering to prioritize yourself and give your body and mind some love is so important for wellbeing and health long-term. Learn to say no to extra obligations that might cause stress, and start taking care of yourself now. If you set aside the first ten minutes after you get home to do something relaxing, you won’t have to squeeze something in later or go a day without having some time to unwind.

Create an after-work routine

Having an event or activity to look forward to can help you power through your week. It might sound like a little thing, but so much of society is built on the idea of incentives and rewards, so your brain is programmed to favor rewards, making the journey to the goal more bearable.

As mentioned previously, exercise is an awesome stress reliever. If you aren’t into running or strength training, there are still plenty of ways to get exercise. Consider dancing, doing yard work, playing tennis, or taking up mountain biking to get your blood flowing and those endorphins pumping. According to the American Psychological Association, people who constantly check their electronic devices for email, social media accounts, and texts are, on average, more stressed out.

Balance your work and personal life

Better yet, hang out in person by going to dinner or on a walk. Most of us probably don’t get outside enough during the workday. So after work is done, a little time on the front porch, in the backyard, or at the local park, can do wonders. It’s actually the best prescription for a long, happy and healthy life.

Exercise can help relieve stress and provide many health benefits. Massage therapy is proven to reduce stress and anxiety and can even increase your serotonin levels over time, according to scientists. It’s not a secret that exercising regularly will improve your health. When you come home from work, try slipping on your workout clothes and hitting the pavement.

It might sound simple, but the act of cooking and eating can be relaxing. Find your inner foodie and select a new recipe for dinner or a baked good for dessert. Since you’re already a little high-strung in the minutes after work, go ahead and get these chores done.

Listening to music can have a tremendously relaxing effect on our minds and bodies.

A study published in the Journal of the American Art Therapy Associationshowed that just 45 minutes of art-making decreased cortisol levels in the study participants.

Stay after work if you have to, but don’t leave work with tasks to complete at home.

“Exercise can definitely lower post-work day stress due to the positive impact of exercise on serotonin and cortisol levels,” says Chicago-based therapist Chelsea Hudson, LCPC, over email with Bustle.

Time to line-up some hilarious, feel-good shows on Netflix for when you’re done with work, because who doesn’t love a good laugh?

Meeting with friends and enjoying some great food is always enjoyable, so it’ll help you calm down and enjoy your time instead of stressing at home.

And while it’s hard to prioritize something like taking a bath when you have so many other items on your to-do list, self-care is an important aspect of stress management. Think about those little treats in life that make you smile, and get more of them into your day. These little happiness-boosters can lift your mood while reducing stress in the process. It can be running a bath, eating your favourite https://ecosoberhouse.com/ meal, chatting with a close friend, a zumba session or a relaxing walk . Just anything that brings you a bit of joy, which can trigger the relaxation response and allow you to come back to the reality of your life feeling refreshed and relaxed. Because we spend so much of our non-work hours at home, it should be a place where you can escape and unwind from the stressors of work life.