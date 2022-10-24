President Zhaparov chooses name for 7 millionth citizen of Kyrgyzstan

The mother proudly carring her baby (Akipress)

BISHKEK: The seven-millionth Kyrgyzstani has become a baby celebrity after President Sadyr Zhaparov called his parents to congratulate them on his birth.

The healthy boy was born in Kyzyl-Kiya, a city in Batken Region in southwestern Kyrgyzstan, Kabar News Agency reported.

Health Minister Gulnara Baatyrova said that the Kyrgyzstani was born to Valizhan Abdurasulov, a farmer, and Aizharkyn Syrazhdinova. The 3.2 kg baby is their fourth child

The boy’s mother thanked the president for the congratulations and asked him to name her newborn child.

President Zhaparov wished the child good health and a long life. He expressed the hope that he will grow up as a worthy son of his people and bring further prosperity to his family and the whole country.

Invited to name the baby, he suggested Zhakshylyk, symbolizing the development and prosperity of the country.

According to Kabar, 1 million soms will be transferred from the state to the deposit account of Zhakshylyk.

He will be able to use the money only upon reaching the age of majority.

The six millionth citizen of the country Ailin Kozhosheva was born on November 25, 2015 in Osh, the five millionth Tynchtykbek Kuramaev, on August 27, 2002 in Bishkek, and the four millionth Kanykei Kaiypova, on May 27, 1985 in Kara-Suu district of Osh region.