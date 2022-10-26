Package 5.4: Birth prevention and protection out of sexually carried attacks (STIs)

5.3 Contraception and you will safer sex

On period of sixteen-17 yrs . old, two-thirds (68%) said they had not yet got sexual activity through this many years, and no tall differences in the age that ladies and guys got sex for the first time:

Simply more than one in fifteen (7% away from people and you will 6% from people) asserted that they’d sex for the first time within many years fourteen otherwise young.

As much as one out of 10 (9% from guys and 10% off ladies) said they basic got intercourse during the age 15.

One out of half a dozen (17% out of guys and you may 16% off female) advertised sex the very first time at the decades 16 or 17 (Figure 5.2).

According to the 2018 National Survey out of College or university Beginner and you may Intimate Health, touching a person’s own vagina try the most famous intimate behavior (89%), accompanied by strong making out (74%), are handled toward pussy (66%) otherwise coming in contact with a partner’s vagina (65%), and you can around 50 % of advertised which have engaged in oral intercourse about shortly after (Fisher ainsi que al., 2019).

Notes: letter = step one,469 males and you will step one,434 lady. On Trend seven interviews, 54.4% of studies students in the K cohort have been old sixteen years and you can forty five.3% was indeed aged 17 decades. Ten people have been aged 18 at the time of the Wave 7 interview. Source: LSAC Revolution 7, K cohort, weighted Borrowing: Longitudinal Examination of Australian People 2019 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/cuatro.0/)

From inside the Swells six and you may eight away from LSAC, studies participants regarding the K cohort (old fourteen-fifteen and sixteen-17) just who reported making love one or more times was indeed inquired about the tips that they had used to stop maternity and you can sexually sent infections the last day they had intercourse

In the question in the strategies familiar with stop maternity, the options within years 14-15 (Trend six) were: ‘None’, ‘Birth manage pills’, ‘Condoms’, ‘Other’ and you may ‘Not sure’.

At Revolution 7 (age sixteen-17), a wide listing of choice try provided that included ‘None’, ‘Birth control pills’, ‘Condoms’, ‘Morning immediately following pill’, ‘Contraceptive implant’, ‘Contraceptive injection’, ‘Intrauterine equipment (IUD)’, ‘Diaphragm’, ‘Vaginal ring’, ‘Other’, and ‘Not sure’.

In the concern about strategies accustomed avoid intimately sent infection, your options was in fact an equivalent at age fourteen-15 and you will 16-17: ‘None’, ‘Condoms’, ‘Other’ and you can ‘Not sure’.

Certainly one of toddlers who had been sexually energetic, almost all were using both condoms or birth prevention tablets to stop pregnancies; and more than was providing safety measures to cease sexually carried problems (STIs) (Dining table 5.1).

Three-out regarding five (76% regarding guys and you may 73% out-of people) told you that they had made use of an effective condom to get rid of pregnancy the last go out that they had intercourse.

of pregnancy the last go out that they had intercourse. If you are as much as one out of about three lady (30%) and something in ten males (10%) mentioned that they (or its partner) had made use of birth-control tablets to get rid of maternity. What number of findings try too small for these estimates so you’re able to meet the requirements reputable.

About three into the five (75% out-of guys and you may 77% of female) said they had put a good condom to stop STIs the past big date they had gender.

Almost one in five (19%) told you it didn’t fool around with one method of avoid STIs.

Among the many thirty-two% regarding 16-17 season olds who reported that have had intercourse at the least once during the 2016 (Dining table 5.1):

Three within the five (78% from guys and you will 71% from lady) mentioned that they’d made use of a condom to get rid of pregnancy brand new history time that they had sex.

Up to one out of five boys (27%) and another in two people (46%) said that it (otherwise their spouse) had put contraceptive tablets to stop maternity.

Note: n = 1,430 men and you will step 1,434 female. Source: LSAC Wave eight, K cohort, weighted Borrowing: Longitudinal Study of Australian Students 2019 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)