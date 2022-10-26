Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to divorce: 9 items to learn about the couple that is golden

By The Korea Herald Asia Information System

LISTED HERE ARE NINE WHAT TO LEARN ABOUT THE 2 SONGS:

1. Song Joong-ki, 33, shot to popularity after playing a student that is mischievous the favorite historic drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010). He had been additionally an element of the original cast of operating Man if the variety show debuted this season. He left man that is running 2011 to focus on his acting profession.

2. Song Hye-kyo, 37, catapulted to fame after playing one 50 % of a star-crossed few in the tearjerker, Autumn During my Heart (2000), which starred South Korean hunks Song Seung-heon and Won Bin. She’s got also starred in hit television shows like Hotelier (2001), All In (2003) and Comprehensive House (2004).

3. Song Hye-kyo famously dropped for South heartthrob that is korean Byung-hun in the group of All In, where they played an enchanting few within the gambling drama. It was the hottest story in South Korean showbiz when they split up in 2004.

4. Song Hye-kyo dated another South Korean heartthrob Hyun Bin when they played a couple of in TV show the planet They reside in (2008). They split up after Hyun ended up being enlisted for mandatory service that is military.

5. Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo came across while playing lovebirds into the hit romance that is military regarding the Sun (2016). He https://hookupdate.net/sugar-daddies-uk/york/ played forces that are special Yoo Si-jin, while she played medical practitioner Kang Mo-yeon. The show had been shot in Southern Korea and Greece in 2015.

6. The on-screen couple announced in July 2017 which they were dating in real life that they would tie the knot on Oct 31 that year after previously denying.

7. They wed in a personal ceremony that is outdoor the yard of Yeong Bin Gwan in the Shilla resort in Seoul. Superstars who went to the marriage included Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, Running Man stars Kim Jong-kook, Yoo Jae-suk and Haha, along with actress Kim Ji-won as well as other peers from Descendants Of the sun’s rays.

Zhang Ziyi with Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo during the Shilla resort in Seoul. PICTURE: ZHANG ZIYI/WEIBO.

Korean star Song Joong Ki has officially filed for divorce or separation from Song Hye Kyo. The celebrity few tied the knot in real world in 2017.

8. Early in the day in 2010, South Korean news had speculated that the Song-Song few, because they are popularly understood, had been going right through a possible divorce or separation as Song Hye-kyo had starred in public without her wedding band on a few occasions. She had additionally deleted some pictures of Song Joong-ki on her behalf Instagram account.

9. But, Song Joong-ki had been recently spotted wearing their wedding band at a script reading session for the television show, Arthdal Chronicles, The Korea Herald reported. He said at a press seminar when it comes to drama that being hitched has given him reassurance and therefore their spouse happens to be extremely supportive.

