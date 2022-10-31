Human in the trap of desire

By Pooneh Nedai

Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine/ IRAN

TEHRAN: The nightmare of Korean Halloween in Seoul hurt the heart of people in all over the world.

I was very shocked while I had to translate at every moment news for agencies in Iran. I remember my presence in Korean Halloween several years ago. There were crowds of people and youngsters were happy to walk along each other.

For me as a person from the crisis-stricken Middle East, watching the happy scene of Korean people and tourist in Itaewon street was great.

Now that I heard those happy sounds disappeared in that deadly night, I feel a great shock.

I feel the formula of creation and growing up in a specific region has some secret that humans have not discovered yet.

When I think of those youngsters who went to death for the sake of freedom in one country or died for a joyful moment in another country, both of them break my heart equally.

I dedicate deep condolences to my beloved Korean people and to the tourists, especially the five Iranians who lost their lives in the crowd crush.