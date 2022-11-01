not Ed presented with Terri for a passing fancy ship

william reddan

i understood terry mason from with worked on the brand new radios out-of their watercraft tango 22. That they had been in dong tam getting overhaul and you will was indeed ready to pull from the next day as he are towards view in the evening and you will had hit which have an incoming. I recall him while the he had been eg a good natured delighted son and at all these many years they nonetheless bothers me one to he previously to have it instance the guy performed. dong tam got strike almost informal however, you to nights just one round was available in and i also consider it while the i became standing see back at my fix barge into the pier alongside their watercraft. i am aware they experimented with hard to help save your however, he got hit bad. Just remember all of us dated sailors remeber men and women boys one didnt create it right back even after a few of these many years

James Lake

Thank you so much Mr.Redden, I am James spouse I became five years dated when he was slain From the they like it is actually yesterday.i heard his human body are very crappy.I’m personal that have one of his brothers.thank you for their service

Chuck Chaldekas

Mr. River, I’m an element of the VUMMF, Vietnam Product Memorial Memorial Funds, good 501c3 you to founded and you may holds the fresh american dating a georgian man new Monument found on the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. I am intensely trying to hire somebody and finance in order to maintain a monument that contains the latest brands away from nearly 50 regarding my loved ones murdered inside Vietnam. I’m a resigned Close helping the newest Naval Special Warfare Demand. I’m involved with several presentations in this effort and you can create like to speak with you anytime you like. Please discover V/Roentgen Chuck Chaldekas – Contact details: W619-437-9628 C619-895-3096

Larry krueck

We had education which have Terry on Vallejo, California. I happened to be on-board Z-132-step 1 fastened outboard off him prior to and you will remaining to own every night patrol. Whenever we came back in the morning we spotted exactly what got occurred. An incoming mortar got struck his motorboat close where he was position check out. He had been a good sailor.

Dennis Moshopoulos

Terry’s vessel T-twenty-two and you can our motorboat T-21 was in fact sibling boats. I typically has worked together with her. Terry and you will our radioman decided to go to radio college with her. Their label try Gil Reyna. He died years back in the a motorbike collision. These were good friends. He had been a people, broke my center when he passed away. Right until this day I prayed getting Terry and you can members of the family. We’d some good conversations regarding war and you can our life.

Dennis Moshopoulos

Terry is to the t-22, i was towards t-21 riv. Sq ..13 the vessels worked much with her. He had been close friends with this radioman Gil Reyna. I remember 1 day Terry and i are talking and you may told you his mothers had written him.That they have been concerned about your to just accept Goodness on the their existence. To help you pray or something like that similar to you to definitely. Terry brand of shook you to definitely regarding. I told Terry cannot bump your parents they concerned about you.We informed him We hope each and every day and i also learn I’m an excellent sinner. I am aware i’ve a good chance regarding perishing right here. We advised it generally does not harm in order to pray to help you God. He had been shocked We mentioned that since i have had an effective fowl throat. Not absolutely all go out.Terry is actually killed two weeks after regarding a 82 mm mortar.

Robert Colombo

While the PBR’s had been that a portion of the Navy’s operate when you look at the the latest Delta,how can the latest Mobile Riverine Force ,handling new 9th Infantry out of Dong Tam end up being overlooked? Certainly the newest MRF try a primary joint Navy/Military efforts so you can balance new Delta because of the neutralizing new Vietnam Cong and you may NVA activity where region. Ltjg Robert Colombo Plank Manager RivDiv 92