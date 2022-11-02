Within his old age, Bob was a truck rider, that has been primary while the he enjoyed conference new-people

Joan Zelda Berry, 70, out of Spokane, passed away . She grew up in Bremerton, Clean., into June 29, 1939, to help you Lloyd Berry and you can Eva Lince Berry. The girl loved ones relocated to the newest Methow Valley when she involved 9 years old.

She is live from the their college students, Joe Mossuto away from Howell, Mich., Charlene Mossuto regarding Spokane and Kathleen Brownish regarding Spokane; the girl sister, Kelly Kast off Coeur D’Alene, Idaho; five grandkids; four higher-grandchildren; and lots of cousins.

Entiat and you may much time-go out Arizona citizen Robert Brandenburg, 72, passed away , inside the Wenatchee, shortly after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer. He was created Aug. 30, 1937.

Robert (Bob) was born in Guthrie, Okla., inside 1937, and shortly afterwards moved together with his family so you’re able to Glasgow, Mont. He graduated off Glasgow Filled up with 1957, and you will resided here together with his household members until 1962, when he gone to live in Arizona.

He treasured angling and you may gold exploration

Bob invested much of their lives in the Washington, in which he was a carpenter. He became co-manager from Antlers Tavern together with his spouse, Ann. In the 1980s, Bob attempted his give because the a business owner inside the Alaska. He enjoyed the outside and you may is an enthusiastic hunter and camper.

Bob got a transmittable laugh and like an informal attitude, he made members of the family regardless of where he went. It can be mentioned that the guy never ever fulfilled a stranger. He’ll become dearly missed from the his friends.

Bob are live from the their sons Bryan and Richard Brandenburg; their girl Robin Korte; their stepsons Darold (Hurd) Brandenburg and you can Steven Barr; his brothers Joe and you will ily; granddber, Kasara, Halle, Azlynn and you will Mallory; and you will grandson Nick (Hailey). He or she is and endured by their lover, Clair.

He had been preceded inside the demise from the their mothers, Patrick and you will Ruby; their brother James; their beloved spouse, Ann and her several grandsons, Michael jordan and Pursue

A party regarding existence could well be stored during the 10 an effective.m. into Saturday, Feb. step one, at the Lifestyle Memorial Church, 19 Rock Isle Rd., Eastern Wenatchee, https://www.datingranking.net/cs/bristlr-recenze followed closely by a good graveside service into the Twisp from the 2 p.yards. about Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Jenefer Margaret Buckley, 90, regarding Renton and you can Twisp, died . She was created March step three, 1920, into the Wolf Point, Mont., to Anna and you can Magnus Magnuson. She attended university in the Wolf Part. She married Don H. Buckley in the years 29.

Jenefer first been aware of the new Methow Area from the woman university household members, Loretta and Stan Lord. She and Don bought possessions with the Poorman Creek Road when you look at the 1954, along with 1955 it created a single-space summer cabin along side river from the Lords. Theirs is actually new eighth residence towards the Poorman Creek Highway.

Jenefer is an artist, and you can appreciated decorate images of your valley. The her local household members who can think about their fondly is Helen Parsons, Joe and you can Lola Lockhart, in addition to Reynaud family unit members towards Poorman Creek.

Jenefer are preceded inside the demise of the the woman partner, Wear H. Buckley, for the 1990. The woman is endured of the their students, Kim Buckley, Randy Buckley and you can Rick Buckley, each of Renton, and her cousin, Bernice Magnuson out-of Renton.

A monument service to possess Jenefer Buckley will be kept during the Jehovah’s Experience Hall on Sunset Duvall routes into the Renton with the Friday, July 17. To learn more, name (425) 271-4464 otherwise in your community in the 997-2128.

Jenefer’s ashes will be placed so you’re able to other individuals for the a keen urn next to the girl partner’s ashes into family assets towards the Poorman Creek, which was the girl favorite place to getting.

Graveside features would-be conducted Tuesday (July 10) within 11 a great.meters. at Sullivan Cemetery for the Winthrop, with Kirby and you will Bonnie Davis out of Wenatchee officiating. Brand new Western Legion color protect can give army honors.