Hello world!
Welcome to WordPress. This is your first post. Edit or delete it, then start writing!
By Pooneh Nedai Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine/ IRAN TEHRAN: The nightmare of Korean…
SEOUL: The death toll from the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has risen to…
SEOUL: At least 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured in a…
By Pooneh Nedai Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine/ IRAN TEHRAN: The nightmare of Korean…
SEOUL: The death toll from the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has risen to…
SEOUL: At least 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured in a…
SEOUL: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) condemns the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo…
By Dr. Hassan Humeida KIEL: Social media should finally play an important role in…
By Dr. Hassan Humeida – KIEL, GERMANY: We live in a world heavily…
CAIRO: Ashraf Aboul-Yazid combines being a novelist, a poet, a journalist, a travel writer…
By Alin Ferrer-Garganera Asia is complex and complicated. Among the seven continents, she…
In 1990s Britain, three friends: Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy attend the quaint boarding school,…
By Habib Toumi SUWON: People fascinated by mass communication and the development of…
A controversial decision to make plastic wrapping over all checked in luggage mandatory at…
Seoul Fashion Week 2017 F/W collections have drawn to its close already; however, let’s…
Welcome to WordPress. This is your first post. Edit or delete it, then start writing!
Former Saigon correspondent of Hankook Ilbo, Honorary Chairman of Center for Media Responsibility and Human Rights