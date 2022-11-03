ten Deacons and you may twenty two Evangelists Ordained from inside the Exousia….of the Ibrahim Gwamna Mshelizza

ten Deacons and you may twenty two Evangelists Ordained from inside the Exousia….of the Ibrahim Gwamna Mshelizza

Church Services in the Exousia towards Week-end was exhibition off Power and you may an effective circulate regarding Jesus having 80 some body giving its life so you can Christ in order to become the LORD and Saviour once an incredibly strong sermon tagged ” The latest South Piece of cake”.

10 Deacons and you will 22 Evangelists Ordained into the Exousia….by the Ibrahim Gwamna Mshelizza

This service membership which began with a number of “Great news ” because of the Prophet Elijah Dankano which told the latest congregation you to Exousia will soon machine brand new Ministry from Onesmus, the brand new famous Gospel Singer out of Southern Africa and you may an un- entitled Prophetess from Us, is actually rapidly with the Ordination away from ten Deacons and you can twenty-two Evangelists.

The fresh Prophet requested the latest Deacons if they was prepared to serve to the Altar and you may willing to realize your because their Spiritual dad, and get ready to accept the phone call and that Jesus enjoys named them courtesy “The person out of God”. Immediately following responding regarding the affirmative, they were enjoined to understand that just like the frontrunners, these were not only to serve during the Exousia nonetheless they provides end up being leadership anywhere they look for themseves.

With the Evangelists who are primarily serving Deacons, Prophet Elijah Dankano told her or him that, ” for those who falter me in your tasks, your falter Goodness”, stressing which you should found capacity to do better functions by symbolizing brand new Prophet and you may God in almost any metropolises adding you to zero you to follows Jesus and you can remains typical.

The brand new creator away from Exousia Home Evangel Ministry (EDEM) after that established on congregation one to Secretary Pastor Joseph Idoko provides already been designated commander of all youngsters into the Highest Associations away from training starting from the fresh College or university out of Maiduguri where fellowship meetings would be stored most of the Wednesday.

The latest Student’s Pastor will soon trip all the Associations out of Higher understanding Nationwide to ascertain University Centres once their verification to the standing off “Complete Pastor” during the ” Night of Searching ” program going on soon.

Within his sermon marked ” South Snap”, Prophet Elijah Dankano comprehend on the Book regarding ZECHARIAH nine:twelve and said that it’s an effective wind from disclosure and therefore makes the people having an effective divine run into into other realms from lifestyle beginning with prosperity to place believers above anyone else.

The fresh new prophet next said that when Southern area Piece of cake blows, it transform all the bad one thing more than a man noticable of the enemies more its lives. It’s used on changes people towards greatest position without their inputs adding you to God try God given that, the guy determines where and when to disclose himself.

Prophet Elijah Dankano pointed out in the sermon one, God prepares people in diverse implies worrying you to even though there was some delay, we need to be aware that given that “Inmates of Guarantee”, transform will unquestionably come to you.

He realize out-of Genesis 18:1- step 3, ten, 14 and extra told me that if new Southern Snap punches, the prayer might be,” Lord, bring myself enough time off existence being productive”.

The fresh Prophet after that annointed the congregants making many personal and you can collective prophesies that have been followed closely by wonders, escort in Lewisville signs and you can wonders. Including multiple healings away from varied problems took place inside service.

Wages, recommendations, even more all released of the personnel doing work at the Punctual vehicle and you can payday advances.

We’re the leading seller from financial loans, and additionally customer that’s quick-term. We have been a trusted and you will providers which is promote you to try trustworthy extremely important service to the groups in which i carry out.Modesto payday cash. An area that’s head personal proximity so you’re able to both enduring metropolitan centers and you will clean charm characterizes the metropolis regarding Modesto, Ca. Modesto loans is actually services that help make your automobile label finance online effortless according without the state will provide you with cash on your alternatives! As is indeed said before, loan providers point Modesto automobile name finance on the internet to own a period which is quick to step 1 1 month) and you will borrowers proffer the vehicle documents to-be a beneficial lien.