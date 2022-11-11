A glass-originator with his higher members of the family Epitaph towards an enthusiastic altar of one’s third 100 years advertisement off Lyon, France (CIL XIII

A glass-originator with his higher members of the family Epitaph towards an enthusiastic altar of one’s third 100 years advertisement off Lyon, France (CIL XIII

thirteen. 2000) D M Mais aussi MEMORIAE AETERNE IUL We ALEXSADRI NATIONE AFRI CIVI CARTHAGINESI OMINI OPTIMO OPIF ICI ARTIS VITRIAE Qui VIX ANOS LXXV MENSEN V Dies XIII SENE ULLA LESIONE ANIMI Spunk COIUGE SUA VIRGINIA Cum QUA VIX Sit ANNIS XXXXVIII Old boyfriend QUA CREAVIT FILIO III Mais aussi FILIAM Ex boyfriend QUIBUS Their OMNIBUS NE POTES VIDIT ED EOS SUPEST ITES SIBI RELIQUIT HUNC TUMULUM PONENDUM CU RAVERUNT NUMONIA Be LLIA UXSOR Et IULIUS AL EXSIUS FILIUS Mais aussi IULIUS F ELIX FILIUS Mais aussi IULIUS Girl LONIUS FILIUS Mais aussi NUMO NIA BELLIOSA FILIA Item NEPOTES EIUS IULIUS Au(ci) You IULIUS FELIX IULIU(S) (Alex) SANDER IULIUS GALON(ius) (Iuli) You LEONTIUS IULIUS Girl . . . IULIUS EONIUS P P CUR (mais aussi sub ascia) DEDICAV(erunt) To the spirits of the dry and also the eternal memory away from Iulius Alexsander, an African from Carthage, good child, an originator regarding glass, just who resided seventy-Wve age, Wve weeks and you will thirteen weeks. He lived without having any quarrel together with maidenly spouse getting 40-eight decades, having exactly who the guy fathered about three sons and a girl, every one of who gave him grandchildren whom endured your. Their remains was in fact put in this tomb because of the his wife, Numonia Bellia, and by their sons Iulius Alexsius, Iulius Felix, Iulius Gallonius, along with his child Numonia Belliosa, along with his grandchildren Iulius Aucius, Iulius Felix, Iulius Alexsander, Iulius Gallonius, Iulius Leontius, Iulius Gal . . . , Iulius Eonius.

fourteen. A dad, sister and relative was celebrated Epitaph of Vienne, France (CIL XII. 1871) D Yards MINNI VENUSTI (De)C CIVITAT SOGION (ti)Otherwise Mais aussi SEXT MINNI Va LERIANI FILI EIUS Et Sex(ti) (M)INNI QUINTILIANI MINNIUS VESTINUS EMERITUS COH XIII URB(anae) (D)ECURIO Lug VENUSTO (P)ATRI VALERIANO FRATRI (Q)UINTILIANO CONSO (br)INO KARISSIMIS POSUIT (et) Sub ASCIA DEDICA Habite Into the morale of one’s inactive and you can away from Minnius Venustus, magistrate of the civitas Sogontiorum, and of Sextus Minnius Valerianus, their child, as well as Sextus Minnius Quintilianus. Minnius Vestinus, seasoned of one’s 13th Urban Cohort and magistrate out-of Lugdunum, lay it as much as his dearest dad Venustius, so you’re able to their sibling Valerianus, and also to their cousin Quintilianus, and faithful it whenever you are nonetheless according to the hammer.

A purple servant shopping a good tomb Epitaph plaque of your own middle-next millennium away from Portus, Italy (Thylander 1952: A96) D Meters EUHODUS CAES N SER Mais aussi VENNONIA APPHIS LOCO EMPTO A good VALERIA TROPHIME FECERUNT SIBI Mais aussi LIBERTIS LIBERTABUSQUE EIUS POSTERIS Los cuales EORUM Into spirits of dry

15. An effective Sicilian staying in southern Gaul Epitaph of your own next century Post away from Antibes, France (CIL XII. 178) C TULLIUS FLAVIANUS IULIAE CAELIANI DECURIONIS FILIUS LIBERTAE THALLUSAE DOMO CATINA Old boyfriend PROVIN UXORI MERENTISSIMAE CIA SICILIA INCOLA ANTI VIVUS FECIT POLITANUS SIBI Et Gaius Tullius Flavianus, kid out of an excellent magistrate, off Catania on province out of Sicily, a resident non-native in Antibes, place so it right up during their life to possess himself and Iulia Thallusa, freedwoman out of Caelianus, his very worthy spouse, done while you are alive.

16. A member of the latest emperor’s Germanic bodyguard inside Rome Epitaph to your a good stele of your mid-first century advertisement regarding Rome, Italy (CIL VI. 8809/ILS 1726) POSTUMUS TI CLAUDI CAISAR AUG

It performed this away from duty and you may loyal it while still in hammer

CORPOR Dating geschieden CUST DEC SYNEROTIS NAT UBIUS VIX An XXV H S E POS CAPITO DEC SYNEROTIS The lady EIUS Old boyfriend COL GERM Postumus, person in the fresh new purple bodyguard of emperor Tiberius Claudius, regarding squadron away from Syneros, an Ubian by beginning. He existed twenty-Wve many years. Right here the guy lies. Postumus Capito, their heir, on the Germanic bodyguard and regarding the squadron from Syneros, had it over.

17. Euhodus, servant of one’s emperor, and Vennonia Apphis, who ordered that it unoccupied burial spot out-of Valeria Trophima, did it on their own, in addition to their freedmen, and you can freedwomen, as well as their oVspring.