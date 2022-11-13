Ease of Use (Mobile and Desktop version)

This way, connecting with other people is also a lot easier and a lot more interesting and you are able to establish better relationships with them.

As we have already mentioned, this is a pretty sophisticated and modern app so it can be quite tough for some individuals to manage to navigate through it.

For that reason, we have decided to briefly explain all the processes you may encounter while creating and using your Hitwe dating profile.

Sign up process

The signup process both on the Hitwe and the Hitwe app is basically the same and requires less than 5 minutes of your attention.

All you have to do is visit the main Hitwe page, choose your preferred country and language, and then click on the “Register” option.

A new pop-up form will appear at the center of your desktop and you will need to fill out all the brackets in order to sign up.

The data you will have to leave in order to create a Hitwe profile is your email address, a unique password, gender, and age.

You should also be aware that underage people are not welcome on the Hitwe website so if you are under 18 or 21 years old, depending on your home country, you shouldn’t even try creating a profile because you will be declined immediately.

After you have filled out your form, you will have to click on the “I am not a robot” button and then on the “Create account” option.

I recommend reading through the Terms and conditions of this website before you decide to create a profile because you should know how your information will be used and who will have access to them.

After you have done all of this, you should receive a letter from Hitwe on your email account and you will have to confirm your new account through it.

Once you have confirmed your profile, it will be created on the platform and you will be able to start meeting other people on the platform and uploading photos and information to it.

You can also choose to create your profile through your Facebook or Google account which is also a good option and it can save you quite some time, but most people don’t like playing with their information this way.

Profile quality

Even though this is a great dating app, the dating profiles on this one are not really detailed and don’t really provide you with too much information about the user.

They usually include basic information like their name, age, location, and a few photos so it can be really hard to differentiate a real person from a potential scammer.

All users also have the option to upload their religion, ethnicity, horoscope sign, relationships preferences, and overall interests in life so you can find something about them through these points.

However, I recommend using the search feature because it will definitely make the search for a potential partner a lot easier and it will show you only people with who you have things in common.

The algorithm is pretty bad so you will receive random suggestions on your homepage and you will often get recommended people whose profiles are maybe not even real, so please stay safe and learn how to use the search filter to make your experience safe and enjoyable.

For those reasons, I recommend skipping accounts that you believe are suspicious and those who have 0 photos on their profiles.

You should also know that you don’t need to match with someone with or like them back in order to send them a message because every Hitwe user is allowed to start social networking with anyone on the platform.