How Can You Use Tinder Passport for Free

How Can You Use Tinder Passport for Free

Tinder Passport lets you connect with Tinder singles from all over the world. However, Tinder Passport is a premium feature for tinder Gold and Plus members. Now everyone can afford to have these premium features, so there have to be other ways to replace tinder passport to change location on tinder.

In this article, we look at some of the ways in which you can get to use this feature for free and find singles from other parts of the Tinder World.

Part 1: All about tinder passport feature

Tinder Passport allows you to access certain features that people using the free versions cannot. Here are some of the benefits of using Tinder Passport:

If you are travelling to other parts of the world for work or pleasure, you now have the ability to meet people in these new regions with Tinder Passport. You can change your location to the location that you are visiting.

When you use the free version, you can only take a look at a certain number of profiles in a 24 hour period. When you use Tinder Passport, you can swipe away for as long as you want. This is ideal since you will be able to find the perfect partner faster than when you use the free version.

Tinder Passport comes with a boost feature, which allows you to place your prolife at the top of the searches in your area. This makes it easy for people to find you.

So you have seen a profile that you like, but as you were mesmerized by that profile, you accidentally swipe left, and you have possibly lost a perfect match.

With Tinder Passport, you can hit the undo button and get that profile back, and then swipe right and hope invite that person for a chat.

If you are a confident person, hookup bars Odessa then you need a feature that lets you go ahead right from the start and let people know that you like them very, very much.

Apart from sending a simple like, you can now add a super like, and write something when you send the initial like.

It is like having the option to use your perfect pickup lines without waiting for someone to respond like they would in the free version.

With Tinder Passport, you get to limit the age of people that you want to meet. If you just want to meet with mature people, you can set the age to something above 35 or 40. If you are younger, you can set the age limit as people from 18 to 30.

You can also set the distance aspects of your searches. This means that you can set the searches to show results of people within a 100 kilometer radius.

How Can You Use Tinder Passport for Free

This option will also allow you to show and hide your age. If you want full privacy, Tinder Passport can help you hide your age and give you a wider reach in your search for your perfect partner.

If you do not want people to find you on Tinder by chance, or have privacy concerns, you can limit your visibility such that only those you like will be able to see your profile.

The free version keeps giving you annoying ads which may come in at the most inappropriate time. You may be chatting up someone and the ads appear, interrupting the flow of the conversation. Tinder Passport does not have ads and you can concentrate on forming lasting connections.

In order to access these wonderful features of Tinder Passport, you will have to upgrade from the free version to Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold. The subscriptions are as follows: