Several delegations recommended the decriminalization of homosexuality

MADICKE NIANG, Minster of Justice of Senegal, said Senegal had participated in a positive spirit in the Universal Periodic Review in February, and had adopted 30 recommendations formulated during the interactive debate. The same openness and transparency characterised Senegal’s response to the 10 remaining recommendations. In that regard, it was a clear fact that the act of being homosexual was not a crime in Senegal, and there was no legislative or regulatory prescription criminalizing homosexuality. That was why the authorities intended to continue to deal with the issue in a calm and moderate manner. The recommendation on the separation of powers was free dating sites fully taken into account in Senegal before it was formulated, as Senegal was a State of law.

Fundamental freedoms were guaranteed by the Senegalese Constitution. Whether it be freedom of expression or freedom to demonstrate, those were currently assured. The recommendation on that issue was a further motive to pursue efforts aiming to constantly improve the level of enjoyment and protection of fundamental rights. With regard to discrimination against women and their access to education and health, the recommendation on that was in line with the chosen policy of Senegal in that field, and the Government had adopted important legislative and regulatory measures aiming to fight more efficiently against discrimination from which women suffered. A national strategy for equality and gender equity was running for the period 2005 to 2015, and many other initiatives had been taken to continuously improve the situation of women, including the implementation of programmes to increase schooling for girls, and the promotion of women in leadership positions. With regard to the permanent invitation to the Council’s Special Procedures mandate holders, Senegal was prepared to continue to answer favourably all requests for a visit that were formally sent to it, and to continue to collaborate fully with the different mandate holders.

In its overwhelming majority, Senegalese society was hostile to homosexuality as it was practised in other countries, and ignoring that would stimulate the appearance of extremist attitudes

OBAID SALEM SAEED AL ZAABI (United Arab Emirates) said that the United Arab Emirates appreciated the work done by Senegal to achieve the Millennium Development Goals. It commended Senegal on the measures taken in the sector of poverty and education. Senegal was a symbol of coexistence and tolerance which needed to be protected. It played a pivotal role in the inter-religious dialogue between States. The United Arab Emirates recommended adopting the outcome of the Universal Periodic Review.

However, there was a disposition in the Penal Code that criminalized ine sex

MANSOOR ABDULLA AL-SULAITIN (Qatar) thanked the Senegalese delegation for the additional information presented with respect to the Universal Periodic Review process. Qatar applauded the spirit of understanding and openness Senegal practiced during the process and in particular with respect to the acceptance of 30 recommendations. Qatar valued the efforts taken by Senegal in the field of the promotion and protection of human rights and the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. In particular, Qatar welcomed measures taken to ensure the right to education, health and housing. Qatar also applauded the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Christians in the country, and the efforts taken to build tolerance amongst civilizations.