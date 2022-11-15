Borgen in addition to Twice Join: The brand new Troubled Princesses of one’s Danish Castle

Solid and strong, beautiful and sexy, with a great sense of humor, flawless work ethic, and impressive resilience, leader of the Moderate Party Birgitte is also portrayed as a great loving mother and a beloved wife-who initially seems to "have it all."

In the foreword of the thought-provoking volume Communicative Understandings of Women’s Leadership Development , Alice H. Eagly (2011) states that “there can be no genuine gender equality without women being represented equally with men in positions of power and authority” (p. ix). A celebrated Danish political TV drama Borgen (2010-2013, literally, Castle) does exactly that-puts a strong, intelligent, and visionary woman Birgitte Nyborg in the most powerful position of Prime Minister of Denmark and an inspiring role model for many women in Denmark, Europe at large, and beyond, considering the popularity of the series. The huge success of Borgen is comparable with the triumphant story of Birgitte Nyborg’s landslide victory in the Danish political election-in its overwhelming effect on the audience. The series became a hit in many European countries and later in the USA. John Powers, a reporter from the US National Public Radio claims that Borgen is Den). Borgen harvested an impressive amount of international awards in various categories-ranging from Best Drama Series and specifically Best European Drama TV Series to the Outstanding Actress in the Drama Series by Sidse Babett Knudsen (better known to the audience as Birgitte Nyborg). ” Until she becomes the Prime Minister-and the expected care for the country eventually clashes with the expected care for the family-reminding the audience of the unavoidable reality of female leadership-the infamous double bind.

Because story of Madame Minister unfolds in all its intricacies, they ultimately transforms toward a cautionary tale towards emancipated and you can determined female, which witness throughout three season how mixture of lady governmental leadership in addition to stability out of domesticity and you may care and attention become a quasi-oxymoronic style

Because facts regarding Madame Minister unfolds in all their complexities, it sooner turns on the a preventive story to your emancipated and you may passionate female, exactly who witness in most three 12 months the way the combination of females governmental leadership and also the integrity regarding domesticity and care be a good quasi-oxymoronic build, and how brand new unobtainable finest out-of “which have everything” gets firmly compromised, to your ethics and you can pleasure of ladies protagonist-if attained-being fragmented and you may short-term at best. That have checked-out detailed media publicity in the governmental trajectories out of Sarah Palin and you can Hillary Clinton, Tracey Quigley Holden and Sandra French (2011) recommend that “mass media experienced for women political individuals generally seems to need a worried truce between the polar opposites of your twice attach” (190), making reference to new advanced dating amongst the governmental together with personal of the girls people in politics. Alice Eagly (2011) clarifies: “Considering well-known standards that women is nice and kind and you can you to frontrunners will be assertive and you will dominant, lady leaders face relaxed challenges of finding a mixture one blends niceness and you may assertiveness. The newest twice bind is particularly constraining when woman enter into male-dominated commander positions given that traditional have been molded of the past men occupants ones opportunities” (x). Birgitte Nyborg’ trajectory obviously employs fit-and the conflict of your own ”asked cares” show towards a cycle out of personal loss, accompanying Madame Minister’s political victories, as if trying discipline their aspiration and you may discipline the lady getting this lady governmental achievement.

Because job from Birgitte Nyborg sees, this lady friends lifestyle actually starts to crack toward several accounts, the lady young boy Magnus, trying to cope into the tiring ecosystem of the always missing mom, starts to moist his pants. Nyborg’s loving and you may supporting husband Phillip–exactly who in earlier times even lay their field into the hold towards the benefit regarding Birgitte together with family-starts desire a whole lot more intimacy, initiates an affair, and ultimately data having a divorce case, even after their wife’s hopeless asks for next opportunity. In a single season, Phillip starts an alternative, the amount of time experience of a childless Cecelie, that is willing to provide him along with his children her undivided appeal and you will unconditional care and attention: she arrangements the holidays, determines design for their new house, definitely activates with his students, they get ready North american country edibles and gamble friends game together with her. A classic, almost stereotypical means to the greatest Danish hygge. Importantly, Cecelie goes wrong with has a career one to symbolizes the new ethics off traditional care per se-a pediatrician. At the same time, emotionally injured Primary Minster preserves another political crisis, variations various other Parliament, while you are secretly ingesting bitter rips out-of loneliness and you will frustration, and being haunted by the news due to the fact power-eager crappy spouse and you can mommy who sacrificed the woman friends for her governmental field. Even in the event to start with Italian language whilst still being seriously ingrained about Italian language national mind, the brand new derogatory idea of a Rabenmutter (practically, the newest raven mom) -a moms and dad exactly who abandons their pupils and you may visits job is a great discursive creating-is utilized so you’re able to punishment and you may shame of a sugar daddy meet lot females frontrunners to Europe, like the reputation regarding Birgitte Nyborg.