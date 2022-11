Vietnam claims winning headlines in 2022 World Travel Awards

MUSCAT: The finest travel brands in the world have been unveiled at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2022 in the Omani capital Muscat.

The stars of the travel and hospitality industries aligned for a night to celebrate the welcome return of global tourism and to find out who amongst them had been voted the best in the world.

The evening marked a year like no other for Maldives tourism. In its 50th anniversary since first welcoming visitors to its shores, Maldives claimed the ultimate honour of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ with Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) taking the title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’.

Vietnam also claimed the headlines winning five major honours. ‘World’s Leading City Break Destination’ went to Hanoi, ‘World’s Leading Nature Island Destination’ was presented to Phu Quoc, ‘World’s Leading Town Destination’ was won by Tam Đảo, ‘World’s Leading Regional Nature Destination’ was awarded to Moc Chau, with Vietnam winning ‘World’s Leading Heritage Destination’.

Other big destination category winners included Jamaica which took a hat-trick of honours, winning ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’, ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’.

The award for ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ went to Saint Lucia, Dubai took the title of ‘World’s Leading Business Travel Destination’, Abu Dhabi won ‘World’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination’ and Oman claimed top honours for ‘World’s Leading Nature Destination’.

‘World’s Leading City Destination’ went to Porto with the exciting title of ‘World’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’ being awarded to Batumi.

The evening marked the climax of the WTA 29th anniversary Grand Tour – an annual search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world, with the winners of WTA’s regional ceremonies going head-to-head for the coveted World titles.

In the aviation sector, Qatar Airways capped a memorable year by winning ‘World’s Leading Airline’. Emirates took the title of ‘World’s Leading Airline Brand’ along with ‘World’s Leading Airline to the Middle East’, ‘World’s Leading Inflight Entertainment’ and ‘World’s Leading Airlines Rewards Programme.

Oman Air claimed the awards for ‘World’s Leading Airline – Business Class’, ‘World’s Leading Airline Lounge – Business Class’, and ‘World’s Leading Airline – Customer Experience’.

‘World’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’ was presented to Etihad Airways which also won the prize for ‘World’s Leading Airline Lounge – First Class.’

Oman Airports claimed a double honour by taking the awards for ‘World’s Leading Regional Airport 2022 (Salalah Airport), and World’s Leading Airport – Customer Experience (Muscat International Airport).

Hospitality winners included Atlantis, The Palm (‘World’s Leading Landmark Resort’, World’s Leading Hotel Suite, ‘World’s Leading Executive Club Lounge’, ‘World’s Leading Water Park); Burj Al Arab (‘World’s Leading Luxury All Suite Hotel’); Emirates Palace (‘World’s Leading Luxury Beach Resort’); Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach (‘World’s Leading Luxury Resort’); Sani Resort, Greece (‘World’s Leading Family & Beach Resort’, ‘World’s Leading Cultural Destination Resort’); The Ritz- Carlton Amman (‘World’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa’); The Chedi Muscat (‘World’s Leading Luxury Beach Resort & Spa’); Amman (‘World’s Leading Dive Resort’: Amanpulo, Philippines); and One & Only (‘World’s Leading Hotel Beach Villas’: Beachfront Villas @ One&Only The Palm, Dubai).

Sandals Resorts International were once again crowned ‘World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company’ with Beaches Resorts awarded ‘World’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand’. The title of ‘World Leading All-Inclusive Resort’ went to Sandals, Grenada.

The honour of ‘World’s Best New Resort’ was claimed by Jumeirah Muscat Bay, Oman and the ‘World’s Best new Hotel’ was won by Shangri-La Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Palm Jumeirah took top honours for ‘World’s Leading Tourism Development Project 2022’.

Asia’s travel awards:

Asia’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2022 Thailand

Asia’s Leading Airline 2022 Singapore Airlines

Asia’s Leading Airline – Business Class 2022 Malaysia Airlines

Asia’s Leading Airline – Economy Class 2022 Vietnam Airlines

Asia’s Leading Airline – First Class 2022 Singapore Airlines

Asia’s Leading Airline – Premium Economy Class 2022 Japan Airlines

Asia’s Leading Airline Brand 2022 Vietnam Airlines

Asia’s Leading Airline GSA 2022 Discover the World

Asia’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2022 Cathay Pacific

Asia’s Leading Airline Lounge – Business Class 2022 Cathay Pacific ‘The Pier, Business’ @ Hong Kong International Airport

Asia’s Leading Airline Lounge – First Class 2022 Japan Airlines First Class Lounge @ Narita International Airport

Asia’s Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean 2022 SriLankan Airlines

Asia’s Leading Airport 2022 Singapore Changi Airport

Asia’s Leading Airport Duty Free Operator 2022 Lotte Duty Free

Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022 Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2, Malaysia

Asia’s Leading Airport Lounge 2022 Plaza Premium First Hong Kong

Asia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2022 Meliá Bali, Indonesia

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022 Philippines

Asia’s Leading Beach Hotel 2022 Mường Thanh Luxury Nha Trang Hotel, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Beach Resort 2022 InterContinental Koh Samui Resort, Thailand

Asia’s Leading Boutique Beach Resort 2022 Amanoi, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2022 The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu, Bhutan

Asia’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand 2022 Postcard Hotels & Resorts

Asia’s Leading Boutique Resort 2022 FCC Angkor by Avani, Cambodia

Asia’s Leading Business Car Rental Company 2022 Sixt

Asia’s Leading Business Hotel 2022 The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Asia’s Leading Business Hotel Brand 2022 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2022 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew 2022 Royal Brunei Airlines

Asia’s Leading Car Rental Company 2022 Avis

Asia’s Leading Casino Resort 2022 City of Dreams Manila, Philippines

Asia’s Leading Chauffeur Company 2022 Sixt Ride

Asia’s Leading City Break Destination 2022 Hanoi, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading City Hotel 2022 InterContinental Bangkok, Thailand

Asia’s Leading City Resort 2022 DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta-Diponegoro, Indonesia

Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board 2022 Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism

Asia’s Leading Conference Hotel 2022 FLC Halong Bay Golf Club & Luxury Resort, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 Silversea

Asia’s Leading Cruise Port 2022 Ha Long International Cruise Port, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline 2022 ANA (ALL Nippon Airlines)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 Hoi An, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022 Cambodia

Asia’s Leading Design Hotel 2022 Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022 Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Destination Management Company 2022 Diethelm Travel

Asia’s Leading Dive Destination 2022 Philippines

Asia’s Leading Dive Resort 2022 Atmosphere Resorts & Spa, Philippines

Asia’s Leading Domestic Airport Lounge 2022 ADANI Lounge Domestic by TFS Performa @ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, India

Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination 2022 Osaka, Japan

Asia’s Leading Entertainment Resort 2022 Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Family Beach Resort 2022 New World Phu Quoc Resort, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Family Resort 2022 The Singhasari Resort, Indonesia

Asia’s Leading Family Villa Resort 2022 Premier Village Ha Long Bay Resort, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 Da Nang City, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Fully Integrated Resort 2022 The Grand Ho Tram Resort & Casino, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Green Hotel 2022 PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore

Asia’s Leading Green Resort 2022 InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination 2022 Japan

Asia’s Leading Heritage Hotel 2022 Raffles Singapore

Asia’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2022 Six Senses Con Dao, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Hospitality Development Company 2022 Sun Hospitality Group

Asia’s Leading Hotel 2022 Raffles Singapore

Asia’s Leading Hotel Brand 2022 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Asia’s Leading Hotel Executive Club 2022 Club InterContinental

Asia’s Leading Hotel Residences 2022 Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Hotel Suite 2022 The Peninsula Suite @ The Peninsula Hong Kong

Asia’s Leading Integrated Tourism Group 2022 Sun Group

Asia’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2022 Hôtel des Arts Saigon, MGallery Collection, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel Brand 2022 SOJO Hotels

Asia’s Leading Lifestyle Resort 2022 Ville De Mont Mountain Resort, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2022 AirAsia

Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew 2022 AirAsia

Asia’s Leading Luxury All Suite Hotel 2022 Tower Club at lebua, Thailand

Asia’s Leading Luxury Beach Resort 2022 Banyan Tree Lăng Cô, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel 2022 Capella Hanoi, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Luxury Business Hotel 2022 Conrad Bangkok, Thailand

Asia’s Leading Luxury Business Hotel Brand 2022 Conrad Hotels & Resorts

Asia’s Leading Luxury Camping Company 2022 Elephant Hills, Thailand

Asia’s Leading Luxury City Hotel 2022 Conrad Osaka, Japan

Asia’s Leading Luxury Family Resort 2022 InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022 The Peninsula Hong Kong

Asia’s Leading Luxury Hotel Brand 2022 Capella Hotels & Resorts

Asia’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2022 Bai Bac Bay Villa @ InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022 InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Luxury Resort & Spa 2022 JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator 2022 Abercrombie & Kent China

Asia’s Leading Luxury Train 2022 Maharajas’ Express

Asia’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2022 JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2022 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

Asia’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2022 Singapore

Asia’s Leading Meetings & Conference Hotel 2022 One World Hotel, Malaysia

Asia’s Leading National Park 2022 Cuc Phuong National Park, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022 Vietnam

Asia’s Leading New Airline 2022 Vietravel Airlines

Asia’s Leading New Hotel 2022 The Langham, Jakarta, Indonesia

Asia’s Leading New Resort 2022 Regent Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading New Serviced Apartments 2022 Ascott Thonglor Bangkok, Thailand

Asia’s Leading Online Travel Agency 2022 Trip.com

Asia’s Leading Private Island Resort 2022 Amanpulo, Philippines

Asia’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2022 Global Wings

Asia’s Leading Private Jet Company 2022 Deer Jet

Asia’s Leading Regional Airline 2022 Bamboo Airways

Asia’s Leading Regional Airport 2022 Van Don International Airport, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Regional Nature Destination 2022 Moc Chau, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Resort 2022 Ananti Namhae, South Korea

Asia’s Leading Retreat 2022 Avana Retreat, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Riverfront Hotel 2022 Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, China

Asia’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2022 Hai Au Aviation

Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2022 The Ascott Limited

Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2022 Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila, Philippines

Asia’s Leading Sports Resort 2022 Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort, Thailand

Asia’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination 2022 Seoul, South Korea

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022 Thailand

Asia’s Leading Theme Park 2022 Sun World Ba Na Hills, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Theme Park Resort 2022 Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore

Asia’s Leading Themed Hotel 2022 Hard Rock Hotel Singapore

Asia’s Leading Themed Resort 2022 Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Tour Operator 2022 Vietravel

Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2022 Intramuros, Philippines

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 Vietnam National Administration of Tourism

Asia’s Leading Travel Agency 2022 Abercrombie & Kent China

Asia’s Leading Travel Management Company 2022 FCM Travel

Asia’s Leading Villa Resort 2022 Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Water Park 2022 Aquatopia Water Park, Vietnam

Asia’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2022 Pangkor Laut Resort, Malaysia

Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination 2022 Bali, Indonesia

Asia’s Leading Wedding Venue 2022 The Racha, Thailand

Asia’s Leading Wildlife Resort 2022 The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, India

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022 Cambodia

Asia’s Most Romantic Destination 2022 Bali, Indonesia

Asia’s Most Romantic Resort 2022 Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam

Asia’s Responsible Tourism Award 2022 Vegan Travel Asia by VegVoyages