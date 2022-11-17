Facebook Free Dating App Download – Facebook Dating Site

Facebook Free Dating App Download – Facebook Dating Site

In the course of this post, You’ll learn about Facebook Dating App Download Free – The Facebook dating feature is a recent feature that will allow you to date online using the Facebook platform. This Facebook dating pattern is segmented into two – There is the Facebook dating app and Facebook dating groups.

The dating app is still being launched in stages. It’s not available in some countries. The dating groups are popular in countries where the dating app has not been launched yet.

Some folks just prefer dating groups – even when the app is readily available. Just make your choice and carry on. Worthy prospects are available on both.

Facebook Dating App Release Date

As I said Facebook dating app is not yet available in every country, although it is available in some countries already. Now the Facebook dating app can be accessed when it is available in your country.

Once you see the Facebook dating notification at the top of your Facebook newsfeed or a heart icon at the top of your Facebook profile then you can access the Facebook dating app.

But before you can access the Facebook dating app, you must have an account on Facebook. A Facebook account is different from a Facebook dating account. But you must have a Facebook account to create a dating account. Now before showing you how to create these accounts let us see if Facebook dating is free.

100% Free Online Dating Site

Facebook as a dating site is free and does not cost any money or annual fee. In order words there are no annual or monthly fees attached to the Facebook dating feature, being app or dating groups.

A lot of Facebook users think that Facebook dating is awesome as it will cost money. Now, this is why most Facebook users don’t want to make use of Facebook dating. It is because many online dating sites cost money, well, the Facebook dating feature does not cost any fee or money. So I believe with this information you are now updated about the Facebook dating price.

New Dating Site in the USA

Well, the Facebook dating app is not yet available in the USA, but will soon be. Now according to research, the Facebook dating app will be available in the US before the end of this year.

So all we need is patience, but in case you want to date before the app will arrive, I will show you how. Now like I said earlier the Facebook dating feature is divided, which is the Facebook dating app and Facebook dating groups.

So if Facebook dating is not yet available in your country the USA or any other country then I will show you how to date on Facebook. Like I said earlier you will need a Facebook account to date on Facebook.

Once I have told you how to create a Facebook account, then I will show you how to create a dating profile on Facebook and also how to join Facebook dating groups. But let us know how to create a Facebook account.

Set Up My Facebook Account

To date Facebook requires that you should have a Facebook account, so here is how to create a Facebook account if you want to make use of the New Dating App Facebook Friends;

Access the Facebook website. The next thing you will do is to simply tap or click the “create new account” or “sign up” link. Now you will be asked to enter or fill in your details, when you are done, click the sign-up button below. Now you will be asked to confirm your account with the digits sent to you. Once you are done typing in the digits in the confirmation box, click the “confirm” or “continue” button.

Facebook Dating Profile

Simply go to the Facebook dating room, by clicking the Facebook notification or click the heart icon Tattoo dating websites at the top of your profile.

Now for you to create an account, simply select a gender.

Step 3, select a gender and then confirm your location.

Step 4, When you are done, there will be 12 profile tiles; each tile is either a photo or an answer to one of the Facebook dating questions.

Facebook Dating Groups

Like I said earlier if you want to date on Facebook and the Facebook dating app is not available in your country then follow the steps below to join Facebook dating groups;