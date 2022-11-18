Tolerance Charter calls for media to help in fight against hatred, sectarianism, extremism, terrorism

Heads of news agencies in a group photo after signing the charter

ABU DHABI: The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has launched the ‘Tolerance Charter for News Agencies and Media Outlets’, a document aimed to unite media entities from across the globe around promoting tolerance, coexistence and intercultural dialogue through enhancing international cooperation.

The charter, which was announced during the second day of the inaugural edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), was ratified by representatives of dozens of news agencies and media outlets from around the world to enhance the dissemination of news and media content that boost the spread of tolerance and coexistence as core human values.

The Tolerance Charter for News Agencies and Media Outlets is a step forward in driving international efforts in this regard, in promoting peace and human fraternity, and ultimately, building more tolerance communities to ensure stability and boost prosperity worldwide,” WAM Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi said.

The Tolerance Charter for the Media is built around the following principles and ethical commitments:

– Believing that efforts to strengthen tolerance and acceptance of differences in terms of faiths, cultures, languages, and opinions, are an important part of building modern states and societies.

– Believing that the media have a primary role to play in highlighting manifestations of tolerance in our midst and disseminating the values thereof among audiences

– Believing that the theme of tolerance deserves constant follow-up in order to ensure peaceful coexistence of diverse identities, faiths, ideologies, and viewpoints within and beyond the borders of our respective countries, viewing it as a precondition for sustainable development, building harmonious futures and developing our civilisational potential.

– Agreeing to exchange and publicise news stories related to tolerance in various formats such as print, audio, video and digital, as an action course to inspire people across the globe to live tolerant lives and foster harmonious societies.

– The signatories agreeing that the following are among the contents that they will try to actively promote on their platforms from their partners’ platforms:

a. Stories that portray various manifestations of tolerance and coexistence.

b. Projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening a culture of tolerance launched by both the governments and private sector entities.

c. Legislations and policies aimed at promoting tolerance and curbing intolerance and extremism.

d. Stories that can help in the fight against hatred, sectarianism, extremism, terrorism, exclusivism, discrimination and chauvinism.

– Highlighting, as a matter of especial priority, stories that focus on the role of the youth in building tolerant communities towards a brighter future.

– The agreement is not binding but rather a declaration of willingness, with the decisions to be made solely according to the discretion of each of the signatories.