Gay Santorini

There is a lot of skin showing on this island, and all for a good purpose; it definitely adds to the sultry vibe that Santorini and grown so accustomed to. This island is one of the most gorgeous places a gay traveler could visit in his/her lifetime. If you simply search the internet you will find some of the most beautiful landscape photos in the world. This place is no joke and an awesome place for a vacation.

Santorini is a naturally created volcanic island that rises above the Aegean Sea and resides just a little over a hundred miles from the land of Greece. The most interesting part is that the town of Santorini is located on a collapsed caldera, which is a remnant of an erupted volcanic cone. Since the creation of the town, there hasnt been much volcanic activity since.

The beaches in Santorini come in many different and beautiful colors. Depending on which geologic layers are exposed, you can have a Red Beach, White Beach, or Black Beach. The sand even acts as a thermometer, the darker the sand the warmer the water because of the lavas absorption of the heat!

After taking a visit down to the amazing beaches, travelers often venture upwards to enjoy the benefits the town has to offer. Visit local wineries to sip on amazingly refreshing wines, renew your skin with a dip in volcanic mud, eat at the local restaurants that boast the most uniquely delicious food youll find compared to anywhere else.

Santorini Gay Scene

Santorini is considered one of the most romantic destinations in the world! It is unrivaled by most other honeymoon destinations so youll find plenty of couples dropping goo-goo eyes at each other as they walk hand in hand along beautiful Santorini. If romance is in your plans, then this is definitely the place to come and play. While Santorini is *slightly* calmer than its rambunctious brother Mykonos it still gives off a sultry anything goes here vibe that is sure to leave you with a good time.

When to Visit

If you plan on traveling here, keep in mind that the weather is balmy all year-round! A hot desert-like climate clings to the island which helps to ensure that there is never a shortage of speedos in Santorini. This is truly a destination like no other if possible this is a destination all gay travelers should visit. The weather here stays nice and toasty all throughout the year which means that youll never have to change out of your speedo.

Santorini Gay-Friendly Activities Attractions

Santorini has something for every type of tourist, whether you’re after natural beauty or fine food and scenic towns. There are endless colorful beaches in all the colors you can imagine here on this volcanic destination. The sands are spectacular and change color depending on the temperature of the water. Topless bathers are welcomed and encouraged here on this island as it stays true to its sultry vibe, but nude bathers not so much.

The hotels here are gorgeous, they are all gay-friendly and host some of the most amazing and must try services. Take a trip down to the spa and dip in the world famous volcanic mud baths which are sure to give your skin a reviving glow.

For a glimpse into ancient Greek culture, visit the Akrotiri Archaelogical Site. It’s a stunning example of of an ancient Minoan Bronze Age town. It was destroyed in a volcanic eruption sometime in the 16th century BC and buried under volcanic ash, which preserved the remains of arat frescoes and many household objects and artifacts.

Everyone’s seen those incredible photos of the white towns set against the beautiful blues of the Aegean Sea. Visit the Imerovigli village at sunset to snap your own photo of that postcard-perfect view. The houses are built along the caldera and accessed by narrow, winding paths.

Santorini’s ancient city of Thera sits on a steep ridge. It’s possible to visit the excavations of the archaelogical park here, and offers a historical view into Santorini’s past.

Santorini Gay-Friendly Dining

In the popular area of Fira on Santorini, Argo Restaurant serves fresh, local seafood but in a modern and creative way. The atmosphere in the restaurant is very contemporary, and you’ll still have those excellent sunset views.

A favorite restaurant of the locals, Metaxy Mas serves Greek food favorites like b, and fava beans. The views here are also incredible (especially at sunset).

Santorini Gay-Friendly Bars Nightlife

Unfortunately, there are no gay bars or clubs on the island but there are plenty of mixed locations for you to enjoy. While Santorini does not have as much nightlife or gay bars as in Mykonos, Santorini is still lovely at night and great to enjoy on a romantic evening with a partner.

The most gay-friendly spot on Santorini is the Tropical Bar in Fira. The tropical presents you with an amazing view of the Valdera and the steep cliffs that drop into the deep blue ocean. Well known celebrities and icons have been known to visit the nightclubs on Fira to start their night off. If you are looking for a more international flair then head over to Casablanca Soul, also in Fira, which hosts live soul and funk music.

Safety

LGBTQ rights have come a long way in Greece in the past few years, and in a major tourist hotspot like Santorini, you will not have any issues. The island depends on tourism, and especially focuses on romantic and couples travel, so traveling with a partner is unlikely to turn any heads.