Free Kundali Matching by Name and Date of Birth | Online Horoscope Matching | Gun Milan

Main purpose of Kundali matching or horoscope matching is to find out the obstacles. After Kundali Matching, you life is full of happiness. You need not worry about the effect on your career, finance, childbirth, health after the marriage.

Marriage is an important part of our life and everyone wishes that happiness in their life goes on continuously after marriage but it has been seen in public. After marriage, a lot of difficulties begin to occur in life and a lot of fighting fights and problems start in life. To avoid all these problems, kundali matching plays an important role. If you marry only after the horoscope matches, then you can avoid many problems in life.

Free Kundali Matching by Name and Date of Birth

If you put your date of birth with free horoscope matching software and match your kundali. You can get only basic information from it and based on the basic information, you will not get full benefits. Then later you will have to regret it. Therefore, you should give priority to expert advice.

Varna

It indicates the similarity of boy and girl alongside their self-image levels. It is partitioned into 4 classifications, for example, Brahmins (Highest), Kshatriya, Vaishya, Shudra (Lowest).

VASYA?

It demonstrates common fascination, control in marriage and furthermore computes the power condition in the middle of wedded couples. A man is ordered into 5 composes, specifically Manav, Varchar, Chatushpad , Jalchar ,Keeta/Keet.

It quantifies the closeness level, sexual similarity and shared love between the couple. Yoni Koot is grouped into 14 creatures, which are Horse, Elephant, Sheep, Snake, Dog, Cat, Rat, Cow, Buffalo, Tiger, Hare/Deer, Monkey, Lion, Mongoose.

GRAH MAITRI?

It is identified with conduct and personality. Birth stars (Nakshatras) are partitioned into three classifications Deva (God, showing Sattva Guna), Manava (Human, demonstrating Rajo Guna) and Rakshasa (Demon, demonstrating Tamo Guna).

BHAKOOTA?

It identifies with the enthusiastic similarity and love between accomplices. The situation of planets in kid’s introduction to the world outline is contrasted and the young lady’s introduction to the world diagram. On the off chance that the kid’s moon is set in the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth house from the young lady’s moon, at that point it is viewed as awful or foreboding, while seventh and twelfth houses are viewed as great. In the event of a female, If the natal outline moon is set in second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth houses from man’s graph, at that point it will be promising and ominous whenever put twelfth from man’s diagram.

It is identifying with wellbeing and qualities. Stars (Nakshatra) are partitioned into 3 sections Aadi (Vata) Nadi, Madhya (Pitta) and Antya (Kapha) Nadi. It is the most important factor, which required for successful marriage after Kundali Matching using their date of birth, time and place.

As you know there are a total of 36 points for Milan. Here is the table check here. How many points are required for a successful marriage?

Final Words

If you want 100% happiness in life, then you can get complete information regarding horoscope matching at home by taking an online appointment from the experts of our portal and you can take further decisions based upon this information. If you are married and husband-wife are having problems. So by matching horoscope, you can know the solution to those problems and make your life happy.