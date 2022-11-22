7. Get personal quickly – small talk is boring

Try to come up with an ice breaker on your bio, one that seems like you’re “just saying” something but which is obviously a ploy to get her to ask you a question. She won’t care if the ploy is obvious.

“Ask me about my (pet) monkey!”

“I just got back from London and I met a celebrity!”

“I just got a promotion and I’m happy!”

“Pineapple on pizza is amazing, fight me”

“Marvel vs DC – discuss…”

All of this is good. It lets her feel comfortable asking an obvious question or just starting a convo out of nowhere, so the pressure is back on you, not her.

Don’t say stuff like, “Hey there” or “How are ya?” Not only is it dull, it’s just the opposite of personal.

Bumble’s founder Whitney Wolfe even said that men who use a woman’s name in the first message get 60% more responses than men that keep things vague.

You can also escalate sexual tension or “personal touch” by mirroring her energy, her conversation style, her sense of humor, and her level of enthusiasm.

Close in on interaction and do it fast. Don’t be lazy. Don’t postpone. Don’t write https://datingranking.net/nl/muzmatch-overzicht/ her a love letter before you even meet her. Fast, punchy, more GIF than intellectual. Just get her interested in you and then show her a fun time.

8. Be adorable and just generally not a creep

Okay, here’s what worked for me. Full body shot, so they know you’re in modestly good shape. Somewhat closeup of your face, mostly so she can see your eyes. A lot of women do gauge attraction by a man’s soulful eyes!

No teethy smiles (Don’t look too exuberant for no reason)

No nerd smiles (Don’t look like a virgin on purpose)

No jock smiles (Don’t show yourself laughing with your drunk bro friends)

No Trump smiles (Don’t do that fake smile thing)

No cult smiles (Don’t do that creepy thing “I like you…” head tilt thing)

Just give a genuine half-smile that shows you’re a fun guy, mysterious guy, but ultimately a SAFE guy – as proven by your social media accounts. That’s laying all your cards on the table and that’s what got me results.

I’ll also say that if the supermodel-looking girls don’t seem to want to date you… you may just be out of their league.

I mean, if you’re not a beefcake yourself, then why do you expect supermodel girls to date you? You might need a slight reality check, dude.

9. Finally, take a chance on someone completely different

Be open-minded is all I’m saying. Be willing to date someone outside of your comfort zone. Don’t eliminate sweet ladies who might want to date you just because of one “flaw” that you fixate on for no good reason.

Take a chance and maybe you’ll be surprised by how much you like dating someone completely different. I didn’t want to swipe right at first on Joan’s profile at first, but I’m glad I took that chance.

