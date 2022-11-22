Happn’s target audience is a male or female demographic who identify as straight, gay, or bisexual

How to Find Matches on Happn

Happn boasts 100 million members worldwide, with 1.5 million new users added each month. To get started on your search, take a look at the algorithm-provided matches in your Timeline. These matches will be generated using your location, age, and gender preferences. You can also check out the map to see users in your area who were not suggested by the algorithm.

With the free version, you’ll only be able to specify age, gender (male and female options), and sexual orientation (options of gay, straight, and bisexual only). With premium membership you can hide your age, online status, and distance, as well as narrow your search by lifestyle factors. Advanced filters include what you’re looking for on Happn, height, partying tendencies, smoking preferences, and whether or not you have or want children.

You’ll notice that Happn isn’t fully LGBTQ+ inclusive. Gender options don’t include gender fluid, gender non-binary, intersex, or trans individuals, while the sexual orientation options don’t include pansexual, omnisexual, or asexual options.

When browsing profiles, you can select X to reject a match and Like to accept one. You’ll have the chance to review 30 matches per day. Notifications are received through the app and by email. Once your profile is set up, you’ll even get a step-by-step guide on how to best utilize Happn’s services to meet your match.

Safety Security

Happn offers a Safety and Privacy section conveniently located in the FAQs. This provides its Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Member’s Rights. One of the security concerns on Happn is that it uses https://datingranking.net/nl/mytranssexualdate-overzicht/ geolocation to create the algorithm for matches. While the website states that locations are approximate and never specific, this could still raise safety concerns for those in rural areas.

Happn also provides best practices for a safe online dating experience by answering frequently asked questions about identity protection, account hacking attempts, and how to report suspicious profiles. Personal data, including banking information is protected, and cookies can be refused for analytical but not technical purposes (i.e., those needed by the algorithm to function).

Profile certification is available during the registration process. You’ll take a short video of yourself staring at a dot while moving your head back and forth. This will only take a few moments and will let other users know you’re not a bot.

Happn App

Happn has an app for iOS and Android. Its user-friendly interface combines all the features of the website with the convenience of an app.

Happn Customer Service

Happn offers email customer service via a contact form in the website or app. However, it does not state a promised response time, offer live chat, or disclose a contact telephone number.

To request a refund, iOS users should contact Apple directly by going to reportaproblem.apple and choosing “I’d Like to” followed by “Request a Refund”. You’ll be asked to include a reason why.

If you’re an Android user, you can ask for a refund within 48 hours of purchase by visiting your Google Play account. From here, go to Order History to make the refund request. You’ll be asked to input the GPA payment confirmation code listed in the confirmation email for the purchase. You can also request refunds through Google Play by asking for a refund through Google Assistant.

For other support or additional reading, you’ll want to visit the Help page. Here, you’ll find guides that answer frequently asked questions about all aspects of the service, including payment, security, and company policies.