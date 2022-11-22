If there’s one thing furries love talking about it’s themselves

If you dig into any profile on here, you’ll often find that these guys will happily share life stories and then some. It’s a noticable contrast to mainstream hookup sites where profiles consist of a shirtless selfie and one line of bio.

And while profile quality is high, you’ll also find a lot of these people stay in character at all times. Some of them are 24/7 method actors that really bring their “fursonas” to life, and we’ll let you decide whether or not that’s a good thing.

Affordable

As we mentioned earlier, Ferzu Plus offers a very generous premium package. The most you’ll pay a month if $7.99 and this comes down to a very managable $4.99 per month should you commit to a year’s membership. Really, we can’t argue with those numbers.

And while Ferzu’s free account is enough to get https://datingranking.net/sudanese-chat-room/ you by, it’s definitely worth considering the paid package if you find yourself spending considerable time on here. The site blows away mainstream social media sites so it’s worth digging into your pockets for maximum useability.

Shame-free

If you uploaded a picture of yourself dressed as an anthropomorphic animal to Tinder, chances are you’d get made fun of pretty damn quickly. It’s no secret that furries aren’t exactly the most understood subsculture in the world today, so furries are only able to let their true colors shine in the company of like-minded folks.

But on the Ferzu site or app, you’re free to get as weird as you want. Some people navigate their whole online lives under the guise of their animal characters, and Ferzu is one of the places they can let it all out. For many of them, it’s quite liberating, and that’s another reason Ferzu is worth checking out.

Not many real faces

Here’s the biggest problem with Ferzu – 99% of members have some kind of animal avatar theme in their profiles, so you won’t be able to see their real faces before messaging them. Obviously this is problematic, because you might not be attracted to them beneath the fur.

Once you create a rapport with somebody, chances are you’ll exchange normal pictures of yourself pretty quickly, but it’s still a bit of an inconvenience. Some members do include photos of their faces in their profiles, but most don’t for anonymity purposes.

Few hookup options

Another problem with this furdom is that not many of them are ready and willing to jump into bed with a stranger, be them furry or not. Ferzu isn’t really a place for hookups. It’s more a place to meet someone you connect with on a personal and emotional level.

That’s not to say there isn’t mega horny members searching for a quick fuck right away, but you’ll have a hard time finding these people amongst the daily updates and constant picture-sharing.

Ferzu – Is It Worth It?

This particular service is only for the potential furries amongst you, and if you’ve got a hankering to get involved in this strange community, then Ferzu is the best place to do it. We don’t consider ourselves part of this subculture, but we still had an absolute blast immersing ourselves amongst the rabble in this furry paradise.

Ferzu goes the extra mile to ensure that its hardcore users are fully satisfied at every turn. It’s got useful, interactive features. The free membership agreement is more than enough to get a solid taste of the platform, and the community is vast, welcoming and diverse. If mainstream dating sites were this good, we’d all be getting laid a lot more regularly.