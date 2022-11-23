Sproatley, -, advowson, -, chapel, nonconformist, -, charities, -, church, -, common fields, -, common meadows, -, common pasture, -, curates, assistant curate, and see -, Hatfield, Jos

Skirlaugh chapelry, later new parish (in -, Swine), -, advowson, -, almshouse, -, chantry, chantry house, -, chapel, later church, -, charities, -, Church hall, -, curacy, perpetual curacy, -, curates, -, inclosure, -, parish officers, -, protestant nonconformity, -, Roman Catholicism, -, tithes, -, vicarage, -, vicarage house

Skirlaugh, North (in Swine), -, n, n, -, bridge, see Skirlaugh, South -, charity, -, Church hall, see Skirlaugh chapelry -, common fields, -, common meadows, -, common pastures, -, domestic architecture, -, drainage, -, inclosure, -, manor, -, mill, -, monastic grange, -, playing field, -, poor relief, -, population, -, rectory, -, roads, -, Rowton, -, school, -, tithes, -, vicarage house, see Skirlaugh -, chapelry -, water mill, -, workhouse, see Skirlaugh poor-law -, union -, and see Skirlaugh chapelry; -, Skirlaugh civil parish

Skirlaugh, South (in Swine), -, bridge, -, chapel, later church, see Skirlaugh -, chapelry -, chapels, nonconformist, -, charity, -, common fields, -, common pasture, -, Druids’ lodge, -, feast, -, inclosure, -, inns, -, manor house, -, manors, -, parish meeting, -, parish officer, -, playing fields, -, poor relief, -, population, -, protestant nonconformity, n, -, railway station, see under Ellerby -, rectory, -, roads, -, schools, -, tithes, -, village hall, and see -, Skirlaugh chapelry, Church hall -, windmill, -, and see Skirlaugh chapelry; -, Skirlaugh civil parish

Smith: -, Alex., see Alec-Smith -, Alf., (fl. 1866), -, Alf. (fl. 1930), -, Alf. (fl. 1944, ?another), -, Cyril, -, David C., -, Ernest, -, ‘father’, organ builder, -, Frances, see Bower -, Francis (fl. 1812), -, Frank (fl. 1947), -, Hannah, -, Jas., -, John (d. 1863), -, John (fl. 1920), -, Leon., -, Matilda, -, Miles, -, Miles, s. of last, -, R. G. (fl. 1860s), -, R. S. (fl. 1860s), -, Ric. (fl. earlier 18th cent.), -, Sam., -, Wm. (fl. 1751), -, Wm. (d. by 1781, ?another), -, Wm., sr. (d. by 1815), and jr., -, and see Smyth

Strickland-Constable: -, Chas

; Wall, C. J. -, crosses, -, domestic architecture, -, drainage, -, Druids' lodge, -, feast, -, inclosure, -, industry, -, inns, -, lich-gate, -, manor house, -, manors, -, mill, and seewindmills -, New Lodge, -, parish officers, -, park, -, playing field, -, police station, -, poor relief, -, population, -, protestant nonconformity, -, rectors, and see -, Bewe, Geo.; Bransby, John; -, Carnaby; Goundril; Hall, Sam.; -, Hardy, Benj.; Wall, C. J.; -, Wapshare -, rectory, -, rectory house, -, roads, -, Roman Catholicism, -, tithes, -, schools, -, village hall, -, windmills, -, woodland,

Stamford: -, Edw. (fl. 1919), -, Edw. (fl. 1930s, ?another), -, John (fl. mid 19th cent., agricultural -, machine maker), -, John (fl. 1865, ?the same), -, Wm.,

Stephenson: -, Hen., -, John, -, Mat., -, T. N. (fl. 1950), -, Thos. (fl. mid 19th cent.), and -, see Stephenson Holland, Thos. -, Wm., -, and see Stevenson

Storr: -, John (fl. 1614), -, John (d. 1657, ?the same), -, John (d. 1677), -, John (fl. mid 18th cent., one or two -, of this name), -, Rear Admiral John (d. 1783, ?the -, same), -, Jos. (d. 1728), -, Jos. (d. 1753), -, Jos. (d. by 1834), -, ., n,

(fl. 1914), ?Fred. Chas., -, Lady (Ernestine), -, F(red). C(has). (d. 1917), -, (formerly Strickland), Hen. (d. -, 1909), -, Sir Hen. ., -, and see -, Constable -, trustees,

Stutville: -, Agnes de, m. Herb. de St. Quintin, -, Alice de, m. Rog. de Merlay, -, Anselm de, -, Joan de, m. Hugh Bigod, Hugh -, Wake, -, John de (?fl. c. 1300), -, John de (d. c. 1325, ?another), -, John de (d. by 1329), s. of last, and -, his w. Agnes, -, Maud de, see Dringhoe -, Sir Nic. de (d. ?1217), -, Nic. de (d. 1233), -, Nic. de (one of the above), -, Sim. de, -, Wm. de (fl. mid 13th cent.), -, Wm. de (fl. c. 1320), -, fam.,

Surdeval: -, Alan de, -, Amand de (fl. 13th cent.), -, Amand de (fl. 14th cent., one or two -, of this name), -, Hawise de, see Hawise -, John de (fl. 1252), -, John de (fl. 1316), -, fam.,

Sutton: -, Agnes, m. Sir Ralph Bulmer, Sir -, Edm. Hastings, -, Aline, wid. of John, Ld. Sutton (d. -, 1356), -, Amand of, -, Constance, m. Sir John Godard, -, John, Ld. Sutton (d. by 1338), -, John, Ld. Sutton (d. 1356), -, Margery, m. Pet. de Mauley, -, Reiner of, -, Ric. of, -, (Sir) Saer of (fl. earlier 13th cent.), -, Saer of (?d. 1270), -, Saer of (d. by 1290), -, Thos., Ld. Sutton, -, fam.,

Sutton on Hull, -, advowson, -, Bransholme, -, castle, -, chapel, later church, -, and see college -, chapelry, n -, charities, -, college, -, master, see Bransby -, curacy, -, drainage, -, Drypool, -, inclosure, -, Lopholme, -, manor, -, military depot, -, moated site, -, population, -, rectors, -, rectory, -, rectory house, -, roads, -, St. Michael’s parish, -, schools, -, sports facilities, -, Stoneferry, -, tithes, -, workhouse,