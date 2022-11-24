Dipti Sharma first started Eventuros Fiji in the 2017 in the first place inside the Nadi, however the business is now located in Lautoka

Dipti Sharma first started Eventuros Fiji in the 2017 in the first place inside the Nadi, however the business is now located in Lautoka

It young partnership is paramount to BLP’s Sex Equity and Personal Addition approach, in position to ensure that in which you’ll brand new BLP programme is earnestly giving support to the development of socially inclusive and you will women-contributed companies

Zerot long following the yher Pacific Isles Accelerator program occurred in Fiji, Company Link Pacific proudly revealed a separate relationship which have yher Pacific.

As part of that it connection, BLP could have been providing an opportunity on the women who accomplished this new 2019 yher Pacific system, to get into quality team guidance. In Sagufta’s case, one of many takeaways from the yher Pacific training try the woman importance of a stronger electronic presence, including the production of a webpage and you may a proper marketing plan geared towards broadening funds generation.

From the BLP-yher Pacific commitment, Sagufta try linked to Dipti Sharma, manager and you happn premium can originator off Eventuros Fiji , a talented digital selling agencies and BLP acknowledged providers mentor .

Eventuros specialises during the electronic ent, skills government, hosting and you will construction, e-business, copywriting, Seo and you will social media marketing. Dipti might have been an effective finalist double in the Women in Business Aspiring Entrepreneur of the year group, along with she try provided that have an india Lady Leaders citation by the Chief Marketing Manager (CMO) Asia.

Dipti teaches you that we now have hardly any electronic purchases agencies in the Fiji, with many ones getting web developers. Eventuros is different due to that because they specialise from inside the Search engine optimization and you will Bing Adwords, the tools necessary for expanding companies to extend its started to in order to the newest audiences and places. She and cards that there are very few feamales in the fresh electronic marketing field for the Fiji.

“While i come Eventuros, our very own focus is actually mostly to the experience government. Our company is very glad you to definitely as of right now, that people has actually Organization Hook up Pacific, a few of these some body to arrive to provide recommendations. When i in reality started my personal organization, I was basically shed. I didn’t know what to accomplish, where to start from,” states Dipti.

Eventuros Fiji spent some time working toward ideas for domestic and you may around the world readers, that have yet another run smaller than average broadening enterprises exactly who sometimes aren’t totally alert to the advantages of looking at electronic marketing gadgets.

Dipti’s secret advice about fellow lady entrepreneurs is “It’s all about time administration. I must balance numerous jobs, doing work Eventuros, getting an alternative Administrator to your Fiji Council, getting good mum, a wife, a child, a sis and pal. And just have going back to myself also.”

“I also want to share with all the female out there you to, never think that if somebody tells you you cannot create they, if someone informs you you to ‘oh, you don’t have the potential, you cannot perform anything’ don’t ever believe ‘ok last one when you yourself have said they, perhaps I am unable to carry out it’. You have the entire potential inside you, you have to do they. Often once you cannot find a seat, you need to build a chair yourself to sit down.”

Eventuros try assisting Sagufta and the Fusion Hub cluster to enhance its brand name playing with digital sale devices that will cause a keen rise in brand and device/provider feel, and as a result build increased sales of the Combination Hub’s bespoke upcycled products.

“When i started handling Eventuros, Dipti and her cluster realized the fresh new importance regarding help these female and you will giving support to the teams that people are working having. She offered this new fee package option ( BLP Subsidy ) and you may she said ‘I am going to work with you and our company is attending build which with her.’ At every stage she pertains to myself and i you should never getting omitted of one’s procedure,” demonstrates to you Sagufta.