Family vacation sex fest, written by young women.

It was day 2 of vacation. My friend hadn’t been able to come, but it had actually worked out quite well. Of course, I didn’t let my parents know I was happy with the situation and kept up my sulky act of teen angst, doing my best to get away from them and then spy on them fucking.

My morning had started off pretty well, I was woken up by Benji’s rough tongue on my pussy and happily lay there with my legs spread apart as he worked his magic on it, lapping up my juices. It never ceased to amaze me that the more he licked, the wetter he made my little pussy and of course this made me lick more. It was a very sexy series of events. He would go crazy pushing his tongue into my hole to lap up my juices, so of course I would pull my knees up to my chest, spreading my bald pussy wider for him to get his reward for being a good pussy licker. When he got the angle right, his wet nose bumping against my swollen clit, I was lying hugging my knees, dog tongue deep inside me, the sound of that sloppy lick, my eyes rolling in my head with pure pleasure as he . The nose repeatedly hit my clit! However when I lowered my legs he knew that was when I needed all the doggy tongue attention on my swollen little clit, he licked and licked and licked that big online free porn rough tongue right where I needed it until my whole body tensed and my silence. the orgasm went through me. Clearly, Benji was eager to repeat yesterday’s activities in the woods, but I was too scared to jerk him off in the house, partly because I didn’t want to get caught, but mostly because I had no idea what to do with all his cum. . At least if he was outside, he could shoot his charge all over the lawn and I didn’t have to worry about the cleanup process. So I apologized to him as he sat there with his lipstick sticking out expectantly, but promised to relieve him later.

I had breakfast, showered and got dressed. All very boring in the grand scheme of things and he decided to make the most of the beautiful sunny day and the mountain bikes provided by the vacation home. While I was getting ready my mom was lecturing me on the importance of wearing a helmet “blah blah blah” was all I really heard I’m not a dumb kid I know you’re supposed to wear a goddamn helmet but I made it . I didn’t yell at him and he just nodded sweetly. However, I got upset with my stepdad when he suggested that Benji not come with me on my scouting mission, of course he didn’t know he was intruding on our special time alone, but he was furious! I made all kinds of arguments about why Benji should be with me, but in the end, Dad was right. It was uncharted territory and I would feel terrible if Benji got lost or hurt or any of the other horrible things he suggested to make the point of him and put the fear in me. So Benji indiansexmovies.mobi stayed with his parents and I headed out in great adolescent anger to see what I could discover on this deserted hillside. Between the dog argument and the snorting, I had forgotten my water bottle that I had left on the front step. Of course, I only realized this when I was thirsty, so I must have only been on my bike ride in the summer heat for about 10 minutes when I went back to get my refreshments.

When I got back to the vacation home, I had every intention of drinking my water and avoiding any more lecturing, but if you’ve read any of my other stories, you’ll already know I was a bit of a pervert, so of course when I didn’t. Seeing no parents lurking, I made a quick detour and dropped by his bedroom window to see what kinky shit they were up to today. What I saw left me very horny and super pissed off.

My dad was sitting on the edge of the bed, half propped up on his elbows and completely naked with his fat cock standing proudly. He was looking at my mother, who was also completely naked, on her knees sucking on her swollen cock with her fat ass in the air. Behind my bitch of a mother was my beloved Benji, his muzzle buried in his cunt as he licked with his big treacherous tongue. My little pussy was instantly flooded, but I was mad as hell. Was this his plan all along? Bastards! Not so angry of course that I didn’t stay and watch.

While I was there, spying on them from my secret hiding place, I slipped my hand down my shorts and panties to rub my increasingly swollen clit. The window was ajar so I could hear the sloppy sloshing of Benji’s of course tongue as he enjoyed Mom’s flowing juices, the sound of this mixed with her moaning and gagging on Dad’s huge cock. My bald cunt alreadyI was wet from the sight in front of me and was on the verge of my first orgasm when Dad stood up and interrupted the oral session. He lifted my mom from her kneeling position and sat her on his cock with her back to him, her loose pussy must have been well groomed by Benji as he accommodated daddy’s thick cock in one motion until he was deep inside her with open legs. large.

Since both of them were now in front of me, I had to only announce my position slightly to avoid being caught or breaking this perverted scenario I had discovered. When I felt brave enough to look, I saw that Benji had gone back to licking pussy as mommy was sliding up and down daddy’s stiff pole, which meant she was also licking daddy’s full cock and balls in the process. . This vision combined with 2 fingers inside my wet hole, my orgasms ripped through my body and I nearly fell over on weak legs. When I regained my composure I was able to understand some of what dad was saying “you love that dog tongue, don’t you?” mumble mumble “your pussy is dripping” mumble mumble “you ready to get fucked bitch.” This last comment confused me as she was clearly already impaled on her penis. Then they switched positions again, but they were so absorbed in what they were doing that I didn’t bother to hide again.

Dad steered Mom back to the floor so she was on all fours, placed some pillows under her stomach, and repositioned her on the edge of the bed. Benji was pacing with his red cock dangling, clearly ready for action. Dad leaned forward and shoved his cock into his mouth which he took greedily and as he did so he reached out and spanked his fat ass, this got Benji’s attention and he resumed licking for a few moments as Dad stroked and spread his mouth. buttocks. “Come on, boy, you’ve earned this,” he said as he smacked his ass again. Benji took the hint and mounted her, wrapping his front paws around his waist. I could see him pushing wildly as he tried to hit the target, which he missed several times. Eventually Dad said “help the boy have love” and Mom reached down, opened her soaking wet slit and guided his throbbing cock into her hole. POP! He was inside her and fucking her like there was no tomorrow, she screamed and I thought she was in pain but she loved it and swallowed daddy’s cock while he just smiled and enjoyed the show. I was sure that if Benji fucked my virgin pussy like that he would kill me, he was relentless! She pounded fast and furiously causing her head to bob on daddy’s cock as he called her her “cum whore” and said “Benji is going to fill you up, Lou better not come home anytime soon.” Oh, if only they knew that Lou was about to have his next orgasm outside the window at any moment.

This was the first time I learned about the knot and what happens, after Benji covered my mother’s womb with his dog semen, he tried to walk away but just stood there for a long time. Meanwhile, my mother continued to worship daddy’s cock with her expert mouth. Finally, Benji’s cock came out and I saw cum coming out of her pussy and down her legs before dad got her on the bed and spread her legs “my turn”. He smiled. He rammed his cock deep into her open and used pussy. She just lay there smiling as he used her, her cock covered in her dog cum as she thrust hard and fast into her willing cunt. Her big tits bounced with each thrust and she just lay smiling as he pounded her. God, I loved watching the muscles in her ass tense with each thrust! He said, “You enjoyed that, didn’t you, baby?” His answer was “yes daddy” and this was enough for us all to come almost at the same time.

I managed to sort myself out and run from them before they caught me. After all the orgasms, I was too tired to ride my bike, so I didn’t go far and just lay down in the shade of a tree and enjoyed listening to the birds singing. When I came back later, of course, everyone behaved as if everything was perfectly normal and Benji was eager to resume his nightly pussy licking duty.

Now that he had seen her cock in action, he wanted to be fucked more and a little scared as well. I guess there is only one way to overcome that fear.