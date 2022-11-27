Brand new Community of one’s Sacred Heart plus the Degree of women inside the Chile

Brand new Community of one’s Sacred Heart plus the Degree of women inside the Chile

A year ago we, the fresh Religious of Sacred Cardio from God, popular 160 numerous years of RSCJ presence from inside the Chile — an event one acceptance me to look back on vantage section today at exactly what verifies and you can renews our very own evangelizing and you will educative vocation. I also recognized that this was a unique time for us to generally share the fresh new richness and you can energy of your own heritage of the beginning RSCJ exactly who concerned our nation from France from inside the 1853.

About three consecrated lady: Ana du Rousier, Antonietta Pissorno, and you may Mary MacNally, was basically the original RSCJ delivered by the Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat, the fresh new foundress and you will premium http://datingmentor.org/escort/north-las-vegas general of your own People of your own Sacred Cardio as a result towards the invite out of Archbishop out-of Santiago, Rafael Valentin Valdivieso from inside the 1851 having RSCJ to come and you may teach the students people of our nation. The newest coming of those religious in the Santiago on the 14th Sep 1853 opened up a standard educative path to possess Chilean female, also a fruitful mission on church in terms out-of evangelization and you may formation of laity.

The education of females inside nineteenth millennium Chile gotten great value into Church and also for municipal community, since it got carried out in France following the Revolution. There is certainly increased detection of women since educative agents about family relations, especially in brand new handing off from Gospel thinking.

Towards February dos, 1854, in the consult out of upcoming president Manuel Montt, the original School out of Education for females is oriented from the Spiritual of the Sacred Heart. Their objective were to means teachers who would end up being entrusted with the education out of people inside state schools.

It build their requirements: the programme and methods not just designed the newest handing towards from studies in respect the program out of degree, but also the regimentation regarding discipline, the times of investigation and you can people, punctuality and personal hygiene, the personalized regarding heavy lifting and prayer

Powering the boarding college as well as the totally free school of your Sacred Cardio, aided by the first Escuela Typical de Preceptoras for the Chile, is a great difficulty to own Ana du Roussier and her two companions. These three religious did this along with understanding Foreign-language, observing the fresh Chilean society, and you will adapting their educative viewpoints to the requires of the country. …simply speaking, a whole sort of education that has been after that not familiar to Chilean lady. The caliber of the training they imparted is actually the brand new fruits regarding more than thirty years experience with the technique of exercises inside the France, Italy, as well as the Us.

For Ana du Rousier, Antonietta Pissorno and Mary MacNally, brand new Escuela Normal de Preceptoras, first-in Santiago and therefore the you to questioned of them from the the government into the Chillan, led him or her from the precariousness of their roots to shut relationships that have county authorities and wedding in topics that were contingent with the secularization. Regarding the 30 years the Spiritual of one’s Sacred Cardio was in fact responsible for the forming of the first educators away from all of our country, over 500 school instructors out of different parts of Chile introduced as a result of its give. These types of instructors after existed and you may proceeded the fresh purpose from inside the remote locations.

The audience is confident that education is a means of renewing people, as it touches the center of the individual — discerned and you may structured step discovers its means with the records, in fact it is changed and you can reproduced into the dialogue into the demands posed by the our expose-big date community

When Ana du Rousier passed away towards the January 28, 1880, immediately after thirty years of extreme works, enough time and you can high priced travels, conferences having preparations although some having conflicts with different governments, immense projects so you’re able to receive, generate, apply and you can refine the new schools, she abandoned free colleges, individual universities, and you can teacher education institutions inside Santiago, Talca, Concepcion, Chillan, Valparaiso, Lima and you may Buenos Aires.

These female — teachers, pastoral frontrunners, medical professionals, creators and you may missionaries — leftover a heritage you to definitely is still real time, active, and productive. Even today, it history reveals for all of us the industries regarding mission inside our chapel, as we travels in history and you can from inside the political, social and you may personal context out-of Chile. During the devoted response to the fresh invitation presented because of the 2nd Vatican Council so you can Spiritual Existence to go back so you can their source, we the Spiritual of one’s Sacred Heart, opened ourselves to your rich amplitude of educative goal one to surpasses the brand new schools. The synthesis of people, teenagers, students and you may men, away from groups, organizations, and you will family members, try stayed in each transformative come upon with the other, employing societies in addition to their hopes and dreams. Spiritual emerged throughout the cloister to live between the worst. With similar adventurous and love of degree and also for the proclamation of the enjoying, recovery and you may getting back together Open heart off Jesus, spiritual lifestyle becomes white of one’s Gospel.

I keep crossing frontiers, looking for remote places where we are able to inform, create existence alot more dignified, console into the loving visibility off Goodness, empower girls, co-do having students and young adults, generate communities away from guarantee, and work for an even more fraternal lifetime. We want to achieve this of the training from another, doing brand new jobs out of others, looking for spaces into the companies, organizations, neighbourhoods, parishes, associations and you can schools, new Church and you may municipal people where quick transformations was you’ll..

Today, new educative heritage out-of Saint Madeleine Sophie, sown within our country with audacity and courage because of the Ana du Rousier, Antonietta Pissorno and you can Mary MacNally, into the way too many ladies regarding yesteryears as well as in brand new young people regarding today, continues to be a support and a reaction to new number off concerns we ask our selves throughout the knowledge inside Chile. Whichever path, design, or investment we desire undertake so that our children and you will young people becoming completely build, socially responsible, and ready to lead important and you can productive existence cannot be done instead of it desire and you can connection: