Ulrome: -, (Sir) Adam of, -, Hugh of, -, (or Carlisle), John of (d

Ughtred: -, Sir Hen., -, Joan, m. de la Rivers, -, John, -, Marg., see Godard -, Sir Rob. (d. 1472), -, Arlington dating service Sir Rob. (fl. earlier 16th cent.), -, Thos., -, fam.,

by 1322), -, John of, s. of last, -, John of (fl. 14th cent.), monk of -, Meaux abbey, -, John of (fl. 1396), chaplain, ?curate -, of Ulrome, -, Mazelina of, see Dringhoe -, Ralph of (fl. mid 12th cent.), -, Ralph of (fl. late 12th cent.), s. of -, Rob., -, Rob. of (fl. mid 12th cent.), ?s. of -, Ralph, -, (Sir) Rob. of (fl. mid 13th cent.), -, Wm. of, s. of Hugh, -, Wm., s. of last, -, fam., n,

; -, Gilby, John; Holme, John; -, Lockwood, J. W. K.; Ulrome, -, John of -, domestic architecture, -, drainage, -, inclosure, -, industry, -, inns, -, lake-dwelling, -, manor house, Manor House, -, manors, -, mill, -, parish council, -, parish officers, -, poor relief, -, population, -, protestant nonconformity, -, rector, -, rectory, -, roads -, schools, -, tithes, -, Ulrome Hall, -, vicarage, -, vicarage houses, -, vicars, and see Bateman; -, Tickell, E. A.; Tomlin -, village hall, -, water supply, -, windmill, -, woodland,

Ver: -, John de (fl. late 13th and mid 14th -, cent., one or more), -, Sir Sim. de (d. c. 1264), -, Sim. de, s. of last, -, Sir Wal. de, s. of Adam of Goxhill, -, fam.,

Verli: -, Agnes de, m. Sir Alex. of Hilton, -, Amabel de, m. Nic. de Piselegh, -, Hugh de (fl. later 12th cent.), -, Hugh de (d. by 1227, ?the same), -, Ric. de, -, Rob. de, ?rector of Swine, n -, fam.,

Whitaker: -, Chas., -, Dan., -, Revd. Rob., -, Thos., sr. and jr. (fl. 1813), -, Thos. (?d. by 1813, one of the -, above), s. of Dan., -, Thos. (fl. earlier 19th cent., ?the -, other of the above), s. of -, Thos., -, fam.,

Whittick: -, Sim., -, Wal. (fl. early 14th cent.), -, (or Whityng), Wal. de (fl. 1316, ?the -, same), -, Wal. (d. by 1332, ?the same), -, Wm. (fl. 1280s), -, Wm. (fl. mid 14th cent., another), -, fam.,

Whyte: -, Anne Cath., m. Thos. Thoroton, -, later Hildyard, -, Constance, ?dau. of Edw., m. – -, Incontri, -, Edw., -, Florence, ?wid. of Edw., -, Giva, m. – Fantoni, -, Revd. J. R., -, .,

Wilberforce: -, Chris., -, Eliz., -, J. W., -, Rob. (d. 1768), -, W. B. (d. 1913), -, W. J. A. (fl. 1994), -, Wm. (fl. 1680s), -, Wm. (fl. 1753), -, Wm. (d. 1833), the philanthropist, -, Wm., s. of last, -, Wm., s. of W. B., -, fam., -, trustees,

Ulrome (or Ulfram, Ulreham) (in -, Barmston and Skipsea), -, plate -, advowson, -, bridges, -, chantry, -, chapel, later church, -, chapelry, later parish, -, chapels, nonconformist, meeting -, house, plate -, chaplains, and see Ulrome, -, John of; William -, charities, -, common fields, -, common meadows, -, common pastures, -, court, -, curacy, perpetual curacy, -, curacy house, -, curates, perpetual curates, -, and see Dade, Wm

Wilkinson: -, Ant., -, Chris., -, Geo., -, Hen., -, Jas., -, Jane, -, John, curate of Beeford (fl. 18th -, cent.), -, John (fl. later 18th cent.), -, John (fl. later 18th cent., -, John (fl. mid 19th cent., ?another), -, Phil., -, Wm., -, – (d. by 1764),

Windham: -, Anne, m. Sir Wm. Smyth, -, (formerly Smyth Windham), Ashe -, (d. 1909), -, Ashe (d. 1937), -, Cora, w. of Ashe (d. 1937), -, (later Windham Bowyer), John, -, (later Windham Ashe), Jos. (d. -, 1746), -, Jos. (d. 1810), -, Ashe -, (Sir) Ralph, -, (formerly Smyth), Wm., -, fam.,

Sir Thos

Withernwick, -, advowson, -, bridge, -, chapels, nonconformist, -, charities, -, church, -, club, -, common fields, -, common meadows, -, common pastures, -, courts, -, cross, -, curate, assistant curate, -, domestic architecture, -, drainage, -, fair, -, Foresters’ lodge, hall, plate -, inclosure, -, industry, -, inns, -, manor houses, -, manors, -, mill, -, parish council, -, parish officers, -, playing fields, -, poor relief, -, population, -, protestant nonconformity, -, railway station, -, rector, -, rectory, -, rectory house, -, roads, -, Roman Catholicism, -, schools, -, tithes, -, vicarage, -, vicarage houses, -, vicars, and see Thurscross; -, Topham -, village halls, institute, -, water mill, -, windmills, -, woodland, -, and see Lambwath

Wood: -, Eliz., see Ewer -, Sir Francis, -, (Sir) Geo., -, Jas., -, John, -, Ric., -, Rob., -, Thos. (fl. 1557), -, Thos. (fl. 19th cent.), -, Wm.,

Wreathall: -, C. C., -, Geo., -, R. P. (fl. c. 1980), -, Rob. (fl. 1973, ?another), and his w. -, Suzanne, -, T. F., -, fam.,