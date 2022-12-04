Ninth Chinese Poetry Spring Festival Gala 2023: International Poets Award announced in Beijing

By Ashraf Aboul- Yazid

President, Asia Journalists Association

CAIRO: The Recommendation List of the ninth Chinese Poetry Spring Festival Gala 2023 has been announced in Beijing.

The announcement said that the Chinese Poetry Spring Festival Gala has always adhered to the concept of “Great Poetry” that integrates ancient and modern, and combines Chinese and western.

The awards cover the fields of poetry (New Poetry), poetry, ancient poetry, prose poetry, lyrics, translation and related cultural tourism, becoming the most abundant poetry awards.

This year, the International Poets Award will be held for the second time. Its purpose is to communicate with the world, radiate the world, promote Chinese poetics to wide space, highlight cultural self-confidence and expand the international space of Chinese culture.

At the same time, it contributes to the exchange of Chinese and foreign poetics and promotes the integration, innovation and development of world poetics.

As a public welfare poetry award without bonus, it has attracted much attention because we have always adhered to the Chinese cultural position, Chinese cultural aesthetics and Chinese cultural spirit.

There is no doubt that the development of Chinese poetics is inseparable from the world; The development of world poetics is inseparable from China. China should provide greater impetus for the development of poetics in the future world. We hope to provide a reflection for poetics. Our modest efforts have become the light of Chinese cultural self-confidence and the backbone of adult spirit.

Because of the epidemic situation, the Beijing Federation and award Party of the ninth Chinese poetry Spring Festival Gala2023 will be held on January. The list of recommendation was announced now, and the final list of awards will be announced at the end of the Party (award speeches will be released one after another).

At that time, attention should be focused on the global live broadcast of Dot Live, China.com + +, Voice of Chinese, Beijing TV, Culture And Tourism Live, China News international fashion and other platforms.

The recommended list of the international poet award of the ninth Chinese Poetry Spring Festival Gala in2023 is as follows:

Verónica Valadez López – Mexico, Surya Keerthy – India, Munir Mezyed – Jordan, Christopher Okemwa- Kenya, Ewelina Maria Bugajska Javorka- Poland, Bozena Helena Mazur-Nowak – Poland, Alicja Maria Kuberska – Poland, Anna Maria Stępień – Poland, Norbert Góra – Poland, Antonia Petrone – USA, Ashraf Aboul-Yazid Dali- Egypt, Milutin Đuričković- Serbia, Michela Zanarella – Italy, Maria Errico – Italy, Agnese Monaco – Italy, Maria A. Miraglia – Italy, Claudia Piccinno – Italy, Sabrina De Canio – Italy, Zana Coven- Italy, Lidia Chiarelli – Italy, Lucilla Trapazzo- Switzerland, Bisso Natalie- Russia/ Germany, Eva Petropoulou Lianoy- Greece, Deepti Gupta- India , Sulma Montero- Bolivia, Prasanna Kumar- India , Caroline Laurent Turunc- France/ Turkey, Jeanette Eureka- Mexico, Ana Stjelja- Serbia, and Jona Burghardt- Argentina.