China pays tribute to Jiang Zemin

BEIJING: A memorial meeting for Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 96, was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed the meeting, Xinhua reported.

All participants in the Great Hall of the People paid a three-minute silent tribute to Jiang at the start of the memorial meeting.

People from all walks of life in the national capital line the streets to see off their beloved Comrade Jiang Zemin, expressing their deep sorrow as the hearse journeyed from the Chinese PLA General Hospital to the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing, the news agency said.

The remains of Jiang Zemin, who passed away last Wednesday, were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in western Beijing on Monday.

According to Xinhua, Jiang was an outstanding leader enjoying high prestige acknowledged by the whole Communist Party of China, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

Jiang was a long-tested communist fighter and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He was the core of the third generation of the Party’s central collective leadership and the principal founder of the Theory of Three Represents, the news agency said.