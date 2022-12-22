Nurzhan Kasmalieva takes second place in Silk Road Global News Awards

BISHKEK: An article by Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar News Agency journalist Nurzhan Kasmalieva took the second place in the In-depth Reporting Award.

A total of 4,485 works from 80 countries were submitted to the competition and the jury selected 19 finalists in six nominations.

Their names were announced during the Second Council Meeting of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) in Beijing.

Britain’s Chris Wright won the In-depth Reporting Award for his article «Kazakhstan Belt and Road Initiative: The road to somewhere» about Khorgos.

The Commentary Award went to Mubarak Mugabo from Uganda.

Russia’s Svetlana Tarasova was the winner of the Press Photo Award.

The Press Video Award was split between NGC Network Asia and CGTN and RTS.

Entries from Kenya and Myanmar took home the Short Video Award on the Fight against COVID-19.

Mushahid Hussain Syed, the head of Pakistan’s «Friends of Silk Road» club, chairman of the Pakistani-Chinese Society was honored with the Special Contribution Award.

Two more awards were withheld as only two works each made it to the final in the nominations “best video” and “best short video about the fight against COVID-19”. However, for this achievement they were awarded as laureates.

The article by Nurzhan Kasmalieva is about how China creates favorable conditions for transportation of passengers and goods within the framework of the One Belt, One Road Initiative.

It was written following a trip to the south of China where the reporters witnessed the achievements of the Celestial Empire.

The Silk Road Global News Awards is launched and organized by the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN), whose council chair is the People’s Daily. It has been included in the List of Deliverables for the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The awards include six categories: the In-depth Reporting Award, Commentary Award, Press Photo Award, Press Video Award, Short Video Award on the Fight against COVID-19 and Special Contribution Award.

The awards, designed to become a professional, authoritative, and globally influential news showcase, encourages media outlets in countries along the Belt and Road to learn from each other and pool their strength together.

By recognizing the best news items, the awards highlight the stories of the Belt and Road and amplify the voices of countries and peoples along the Belt and Road, so as to promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road.

At present, 213 media outlets in 99 countries have become BRNN members, and the BRNN’s website is now available in 10 languages, with an average of about 1,500 updated articles per month and more than 60,000 articles in total.

Nurzhan Kasmalieva has been working for Kabar News Agency for 21 years. During these year, she gained vast experience in journalism.

Prior to Kabar Agency, Nurzhan spent 2 years as an English teacher at university. Starting her career as a translator of news at Kabar Agency, Nurzhan could achieve promotion in her office. She heads the translations department, where all the materials are translated into five languages (English, Turkish, Kyrgyz, Chinese, Arabic).

Lately the department headed by Nurzhan achieved significant results. She could promote English version of the Kabar’s website into a good level and she is now working on promotion of the agency’s other language versions.

Nurzhan’s news, articles, interviews are published not only at Kabar’s website, but also republished in other media as well.