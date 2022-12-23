Uzbekistan: 2023 is the Year of Human Care and Quality Education

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has made a proposal to call 2023 the Year of Human Care and Quality Education.

Mirziyoyev made the proposal as he delivered his annual address to the Oliy Majlis (parliament) and the people of Uzbekistan.

“The more opportunities we create for our people, the greater the impact, and the more active they will be to change their lives for the better. Therefore, I propose to call the coming year 2023 the year of caring for people and quality education,” he said.

The president stressed that priority of Uzbekistan domestic policy remains addressing the concerns of the citizens and achieving their interests.

In January, Mirziyoyev declared 2022 the Year of Ensuring Human Interests and Development of the Mahalla (Local community) “based on a study of the wishes and suggestions of the general public.”

“The mahalla, the foundation of our society, is of decisive importance in this,” he said.

“Indeed, peace in the mahalla is peace in the whole country. A prosperous mahalla is a prosperous country. Therefore, henceforth, the main criterion will be effective work in each mahalla. The most important task for us is to ensure peace and stability.”

In Uzbekistan, the mahalla is not merely a territorial unit. It is seen as “a way of life and thinking, a centuries-old tradition characterized by high values such as diligence, humanity and decency that connects the past and present of the people, helps to overcome difficulties and finds the right solutions within the social and cultural development.”

It is also a long-standing “powerful seat of culture, an effective citizens’ self-governing body, the entity closest to the people and a unique civil society institution.”

“The role and significance of mahallas have always been invaluable in carefully preserving the multi-ethnic Uzbek people’s national and universal human values, culture, way of life, thoughts and spirituality that have been passed down for generations.”