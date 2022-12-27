Five of world’s top 10 most popular beaches on TikTok are in Asia

Nha Trang is a coastal resort city in southern Vietnam known for its beaches, diving sites and offshore islands. Its main beach is a long, curving stretch along Tran Phu Street backed by a promenade, hotels and seafood restaurants (Photo: Vietnamisawesome).

NEW YORK: Five of the world’s top 10 most popular beaches on TikTok are located in Asia.

The social app is among the first places used by people for restaurant reviews and travel destinations.

The five Asian most beautiful beaches, according to Tik Tok, are Pattaya Beach, Thailand (128.5 million views, number 2 worldwide), Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam (64.6 million views, number 3 worldwide), Vũng Tàu Beach, Vietnam (61.9 million views, number 4 worldwide), JBR Beach, Dubai (30.3 million views, number 6 worldwide), and Kelingking Beach, Indonesia (30 million views, number 7 worldwide), cnbc reports.

The other beaches are Bondi Beach, Australia (445.8 million views, number 1), Waikiki Beach, U.S. (43.7 million views, number 5), Santa Monica Beach, U.S. (29 million views, number 8), Airlie Beach, Australia (27.8 million views, number 9) and Whitehaven Beach, Australia (23.5 million views, number 10).