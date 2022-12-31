Azerbaijan: Local food products to replace imports

Supermarket in Azerbaijan (Trend)

BAKU: Azerbaijan will make a list of locally produced food that will replace imported goods.

This follows the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on implementing the law “On Amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers has three months to approve the list and inform the President about it, Trend reported.

According to the United Nation’s Food Agriculture Organization (FAO), the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is responsible for 20–50 percent of the population’s livelihoods.

Azerbaijan has established the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a state institution under the responsibility of the Cabinet of Ministers, to ensure regulation of its food security.